10 Apple iPad apps to enjoy this summer

My iPad is an essential travel companion and there are some apps that come in handy during certain times of the year. I enjoy using these 10 apps during the summer season. Flipboard is a joy to use for reading news and social feeds in a magazine layout.
Check out my full ZDNet Mobile Gadgeteer post for more details on the 10 apps I use on my iPad.
Baseball is an American pastime and as you travel around the country it is good to use MLB At Bat to follow your local team.
The folks at Rovio regularly update their Angry Birds Seasons game and this year they added an element of water.
One of the features of Evernote is geotagging your notes and it looks great on the iPad.
I no longer have cable TV so use the iPad ABC Player to catch up on shows I missed.
My family and friends use Facebook to communicate and share photos so I find it essential on the iPad.
I have used my iPad to replace magazines and now subscribe to magazines using the Newstand feature on the iPad.
While I use Tripit Pro for itinerary management, I also like using Kayak. Kayak works better for making plans and also looks fabulous on the Apple iPad.
I just recently discovered IA Writer and am enjoying the focused writing experience on my iPad, especially when combined with a ZAGG Bluetooth keyboard.
It is important to backup your content and while I have many different cloud accounts, my preferred solution is Skydrive from Microsoft.
