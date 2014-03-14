10 tech things we didn't know a week ago

Nobody's perfect, and even the technologies that have been around for more than one-quarter of a century aren't either. Maybe if the NSA hadn't blown it in the last few years with its encryption cracking, cable tapping, mass surveillance spying endeavors, Sir Tim Berners-Lee would be a little more upbeat. In speaking to sister-site CNET, the Web's inventor admitted that the Web had gone a long way but there was more work to be done, and that there needed to be more ways to "bridge cultural divides."