2016 Holiday gift guide: Every day carry pocket tools and gadgets

Stewart/Stand silver stainless steel trifold wallet block unauthorized transmission from RFID enabled credit cards & IDs.
Price: $78 | More information
A small, portable battery power pack that can help top up my smartphone to keep it going through the long days.
Price: $12 | More information
No point carrying around a battery pack to recharge a smartphone if you don't have a cable with you. My portable cables of choice are the Nomad Keys. There's one for the Apple Lightning port and a micro USB version for Android and other devices.
Price: $20 | More information
This is like carrying around a small toolbox with you everywhere you go. It contains everything from a strong pair of pliers to a saw, knife, and very functional screwdriver.
Price: $90 | More information
While I think that the whole idea of a "tactical" pen is overblown, I do own and have carried several over the years. They're sturdy and make excellent prybars and, since I subscribe to the idea that anything has the potential to be a hammer (my family once looked on in awe -- or it might have been terror -- as I used a coffee cup as a hammer), these tactical pens are good for that.
Personally I wouldn't overspend on one thought, since pens have a habit of going missing. Above it a Smith & Wesson Military & Police Tactical Pen which retails for under $25.
Price: $25 | More information
After having one too many pen decide it was going to release its schmoo all over my pocket, I switched to carrying one of these around with me. I have broken them a couple of times and the company has always fixed it for me, and I have lost a couple too, but overall this is a quality bit of kit.
Price: $25 | More information
I've had reservations about storing USB flash drives on my keys because most are plastiky and easily broken. Kingston's DataTraveler SE9 G2 seems to have what it takes to survive the challenge.
Price: $30 | More information
Cheap earbuds that you can shove in a pocket. Cheap enough that you're not going to cry if you lose them, and no battery to go flat.
Price: $8 | More information
I pop one of these in my wallet so I have a basic set of tools with me whenever I don't want to be weighed down by a full-sized multitool.
Price: $38 | More information
I'd completely forgotten about this item. But since there are so many to choose from -- from smartwatches to luxury brands such as Rolex or Omega -- I can't possibly tell you what you should buy, so I'll tell you what I own.
I've owned a lot of watches over the years, from cheapo no-name brands to the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean, but my current every day wear is the Casio G-SHOCK GW-7900-1ER. I like this because it's relatively cheap, it's very durable, is solar powered, and the time is always accurate because it corrects itself using a radio signal. It also features a tide graph and moon phases (which I find useful as a photographer or if I want to do some sea fishing).
I've replaced the rubber strap with a NATO webbing band (you just need to buy an adapter for it to work) and I'm more than happy with it.
Price: $150 | More information
Not something I carry regularly -- I only have the occasional cigar -- but still a good idea. What you go for is very much down to personal preference -- some like the traditional Zippo, others the modern gas lighters or even a flameless version.
My lighter of choice is the Turboflame V-Flame. It's reliable and the jets are hot enough for me (and it's orange so it's harder to lose!).
Price: Around $25 | More information
Not sure as to the availability of these in the US, but here in the UK you can get little vials filled with radioactive tritium that can glow for more than 10 years, with no batteries, recharging, or exposure to light required. Really handy for attaching to keyrings and tools you don't want to lose.
Price: $12 | More information
I never leave home without a flashlight. I like this one because it has variable output ranging from a glowworm to a 920 lumens beam that feels like it has a recoil.
Price: $75 | More information
My pockets are always crammed with bits of kit. Here are just a few of the things that I carry around with me on a day-to-day basis. Updated with reader suggestions.
