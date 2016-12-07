1 of 13

2016 Holiday gift guide: Every day carry pocket tools and gadgets

My pockets are always crammed with bits of kit. Here are just a few of the things that I carry around with me on a day-to-day basis. Updated with reader suggestions.

Stewart/Stand RFID-blocking wallet

Stewart/Stand silver stainless steel trifold wallet block unauthorized transmission from RFID enabled credit cards & IDs.

  • RFID Blocking Protection from Credit Card / ID Theft- Stainless Steel Fabric
  • Silver Ballistic Nylon
  • 3.5" x 4" x 0.25"
  • 6 Credit Card Pockets, 2 Stash Pockets (fits credit cards)
  • ID Window
  • 1 Bill Compartment

Price: $78 | More information

