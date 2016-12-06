2016 Holiday gift guide: Top 10 multitools

Innovation
A credit-card sized multitool that you can slip into a purse of wallet. Kitted out with the same high-quality scissors that you find in any Swiss Army Knife,
Price: $38 | More information
A chunky multitool that can is tough enough to take whatever you can throw at it.
Price: $99.85 | More information
A multitool that you can wear around your wrist. Feels a bit gimmicky at first, but once you get used to it, it's very functional.
Price: $220 | More information
A robust multitool packed with 39 different functions. This is a true toolbox that you can fit into your pocket.
Price: $140 | More information
A compact multitool that you can clip onto a keyring. So cheap you can afford to get a set for all your keys.
Price: $8.50 | More information
A multitool aimed at EMT specialists who need a robust pair of scissors, this is a great tool for anyone who does a lot of cutting (fabric, cardboard, plastics and so on).
Price: $69.85 | More information
There are times when you might not want to carry a full-sized Leatherman multitool with you. This is when you need a Squirt.
Price: $36.50 | More information
A multitool featuring an adjustable vice grip that can clamp objects up to 1-inch in diameter.
Price: $110.85 | More information
A multitool specially designed for the US military, the Cable Dawg is a specialized, industrial grade multitool for work on fiber optic, IT, and cable systems. Very unusual, but highly useful for anyone who works with cabling a lot.
Price: $190 | More information
The smallest multitool that I've owned, not much bigger than a key. I keep one on my car keys and I'm surprised how often I turn to it.
Price: $8 | More information
We don't always have access to a fully-equipped toolbox, but with the right multitool, you can always have access to a basic set of hand tools. Here is a selection of the best multitools that I have owned and tested over the years.
