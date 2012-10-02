4G hands-on: Testing the iPhone 5 and Samsung Galaxy S3 on EE's network

David Salem, director of network strategy for EE, told me that the company was expecting to offer a service that delivered a solid 8Mbps — 12Mbps service to its users.

In the picture above, the iPhone 5's 4G download speeds (around 7.5Mbps) seemed to fare worse than the Samsung Galaxy S3 LTE, centre (just under 15Mbps), or Huawei Ascend P1 LTE, right (just under 30Mbps).

Salem was unable to give any indication of end-user pricing or when exactly 4G would be available but did confirm that EE is now testing it in two more cities (Leeds and Sheffield) ahead of the rollout.

He added that EE did not want to rush the introduction of the service as it was important to learn from the testing in order to get the service right.

"It's essential that we go through quality testing of the network, we want 4G to be the right experience for people when we are there," Salem said. "We need to make sure it's fully integrated with the 2G/3G networks that we have today, so it's seamless to move calls, traffic between those networks."

"It's important that the data rates, emergency calls are tested, proven and high quality... So you have the same service experience that you have on the 2G and 3G networks we have today," he added.