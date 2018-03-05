Android, iOS mobile apps to download before disaster strikes

Time and time again, we are surprised by children's abilities to help their parents when in need. An immediate call to 911 (in UK 999) can save a life but with today's access protocols on mobile devices, it may not always be easy to get past the lockscreen.

The Red Panic Button app can not only display a recognizable button on the homescreen to press when time is of the essence, but can be used to automatically call emergency services or send SMS messages to key contacts in case of emergency.

Via: Google Play | App Store