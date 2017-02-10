Android Nougat and EMUI 5.0 roll out to the Honor 8: in pictures

The Honor 8 launched at the end of last summer for just $399 in the US market. It included specifications closely matching flagships priced at twice the cost and it is receiving the Nougat update before some of those high end smartphones.

The Honor 8 is still available for $399.99 and sometimes you will see sales offering $50 off. While HTC is promoting it's glossy colored glass backs, the Honor 8 has a similar 15 layer rear glass panel design that costs hundreds less.

While I personally never had an issue with EMUI 4.x on the Honor 8, see my full review, I read all over the Android enthusiast sites about hate for EMUI. EMUI 5.0, covered in more detail in the Mate 9 review, brings the software experience closer to stock Android with an app drawer option, improved quick controls and notification shade, improved settings, multi-window support, and more behind the scenes improvements.