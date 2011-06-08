Apple's "Design and Health" Kit Contents

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

  • Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

    Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

    Caption by: Stephen Chapman

1 of 33

Apple's "Design and Health" Kit Contents

Apple's "Design and Health" kit contents: Weighted mugs, lenticular mouse pads, post-it notes, and more!

Read More Read Less

Here's a glimpse at some of Apple's full "Design + Health" kit. There are weighted mugs, sticky note pads with pre-selected messages on them, lenticular mouse pads, and plenty more! If you're interested in reading the actual "design + health" guide or the exercise guide, be sure to check out the full blog post: http://blogs.zdnet.com/seo/?p=3103

Image Credit: Carl Jeffers @ http://www.carljeffers.co.uk/

Caption by: Stephen Chapman

Related Topics:

Tech and Work Apple
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries