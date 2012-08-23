Archos unveils Gen10 XS Android tablets with Surface-style keyboard

Tablet specialist Archos has given an early look at its Gen10 XS range of Android devices, which are set to start arriving in the UK within weeks.



Like Microsoft's Surface, the tablets have a removable magnetic cover with built-in keyboard and dock stand.



The first to launch will be the £299 101 XS, a 10.1-inch model that will hit shelves in mid-September, the company said on Wednesday. It will be followed by 9.7-inch and 8-inch devices before the end of 2012.

The 101 XS has a TI OMAP 4470 multicore processor clocked at 1.5GHz and 16GB of internal storage.

It will arrive running an unskinned version of the Ice Cream Sandwich Android 4.1 OS. An update to Jelly Bean, the successor to ICS, is scheduled for November but could come earlier, an Archos spokesman told ZDNet.



"You can trust us on the update," he said. "After all, all of our tablets have always gone through at least two versions of Android."

The 101 XS has a display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 1280x800-pixel resolution. While it does not use Corning Gorilla glass, a company spokesman told ZDNet that it will happily stand up to knocks and bumps.

Previous generations of Archos tablets occasionally suffered from visible cross-hatching on the display, which the manufacturer said was down to the previous chassis. To fix this, the 101 XS uses an over-moulded stainless steel frame.