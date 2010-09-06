BBC turns iPlayer on for social channels

In beta since May, BBC's new version of iPlayer launched on Monday, adding in social-networking and recommendation features.

The social element in iPlayer 3.0 allows users to set up an account with the on-demand online TV service and then link their on-site profile directly to a Facebook and/or Twitter account. People can feed links and recommendations to to their social-networking accounts without leaving their iPlayer account. The iPlayer page also pulls in a list of 'friends' from Twitter and Facebook who have signed up for an iPlayer account and shows which programmes they have recommended. However, there is no functionality for inviting friends to join up.

During the late stages of the public beta, BBC figures show that around 300,000 users were accessing the site each day. However, during the course of the entire beta only 18,000 users — six percent of the total — signed up for the social aspect of the service, according to the broadcaster.