Best Android phones (May 2017)

  • Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus

    The king of kings when it comes to Android smartphones.

    • 5.8-inch (6.2-inch for the S8 Plus) 1440 x 2960 pixel 4K resolution Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip for US market (Exynos 8895 chip for international market)
    • Adreno 540 GPU
    • Android 7.0 Nougat
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB/128GB storage
    • 3,000mAh (3,500mAh for S8 Plus) battery
    • 12-megapixel f/1.7 rear camera
    • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
    • Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • Front-mounted iris scanner
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • IP68 certification
    • Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel
    • 3.5mm headphone jack
    • USB-C charging
    • Fast wireless charging (15W output)
    • microSD card slot (supporting up to 256GB)
    • Samsung DeX HDMI dock (optional)

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Google Pixel XL

    Google Pixel XL

    Pure Android. No bloatware or junkware.

    No one knows Android better than Google, and as such the Pixel or Pixel XL are well worth taking a look at.

    • 5-inch or 5.5-inch high-definition AMOLED display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 package
    • Quad-core CPU with two cores running at 2.15GHz and two low-power cores running at 1.6GHz
    • Adreno 530 GPU
    • 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM
    • 12.3-megapixel rear-camera with f2.0 aperture, 1.55-micron pixels, and gyroscope-based video stabilization
    • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
    • 32GB or 128GB storage
    • USB-C connector
    • Headphone jack
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 2,770 or 3,450 mAh battery (depending on screen size)
    • Fast-charge (7 hours of battery life for a 15-minute charge)
    • VR ready
    • Android Nougat 7.1
    • Three finishes: Quite Black, Very Silver and limited edition Really Blue

    The Pixel starts at $649 (128GB version costs $749) and is available for preorder today, with the Pixel XL starting at $769 (128GB version costs $869).

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • LG G6

    LG G6

    A solid, streamlined, water-resistant handset that just doesn't disappoint.

    However, be aware if you are a long-time LG fan, as this model does not have a user-replaceable battery.

    • 5.7-inch 1440 x 2880 pixels IPS LCD display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core CPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • Dual 13-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, 3-axis, phase detection AF) and 13-megapixel (f/2.4, no AF), with dual-LED flash
    • 32/64 GB storage
    • SD card slot
    • 3300 mAh battery
    • IP68 certified

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Motorola Moto G5 Plus

    Motorola Moto G5 Plus

    Motorola Moto G5 Plus a robust and well-specced handset for only $230 that features an octa-core processor, 12-megapixel camera, and a beefy battery that offers 6 hours of runtime from a 15 minute charge.

    • 5.2-inch 1080 x 1920 pixels display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU
    • 2/4GB RAM
    • 12-megapixel, f/1.7 rear-facing camera with dual-LED color-balancing flash
    • 32/64 GB storage
    • SD card slot
    • 3000 mAh battery

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • OnePlus 3T

    OnePlus 3T

    The OnePlus 3T has hardware specs similar to high-end smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 or the latest iPhone, but it comes with a dramatically smaller price tag ($439).

    • OxygenOS 4.0.2 based on Android Marshmallow
    • 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display
    • 16-megapixel rear camera with improved electronic image stabilization, 'Intelligent Pixel Technology'
    • 16-megapixel front camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core CPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • USB-C connector
    • 3,400 mAh battery
    • Fingerprint reader

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge

    Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge

    OK, the S8 is out, but if your budget doesn't go that far then you can pick up some awesome deals for this handset now.

    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5.1-inch quad HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels (576 pixels-per-inch)
    • Snapdragon 820 processor (the Samsung Exynos chipset is used in some regions)
    • 4GB of RAM
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 3,000 mAh battery
    • MicroSD card slot
    • 12-megapixel rear-facing camera
    • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Wireless charging support
    • Water- and dust-resistant to IP68
    • Color options: Gold Platinum and Black Onyx

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 6

Best Android phones (May 2017)

Looking for a new Android smartphone? Here are a selection of high-end Android-powered smartphones that will satisfy even the most demanding users.

Read More Read Less

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus

The king of kings when it comes to Android smartphones.

  • 5.8-inch (6.2-inch for the S8 Plus) 1440 x 2960 pixel 4K resolution Super AMOLED display
  • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip for US market (Exynos 8895 chip for international market)
  • Adreno 540 GPU
  • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB/128GB storage
  • 3,000mAh (3,500mAh for S8 Plus) battery
  • 12-megapixel f/1.7 rear camera
  • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Front-mounted iris scanner
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • IP68 certification
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • USB-C charging
  • Fast wireless charging (15W output)
  • microSD card slot (supporting up to 256GB)
  • Samsung DeX HDMI dock (optional)

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Galleries