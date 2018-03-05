Best Samsung Galaxy S9 accessories, cases, and wireless chargers

Smartphones
Samsung will ship its new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus flagships on March 16, 2018. Ahead of the Galaxy S9's release, here's a look at accessories, cases, wireless chargers, and more to protect and outfit your new smartphone.
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Caption by: Jake Smith
Samsung's official Galaxy LED Wallet Cover can store cards in the interior pocket and show LED notifications on the outside. The front cover LED lights will notify you of incoming calls, messages, current time, and more.
It costs $64.99 at Samsung.
Photo by: Samsung
Caption by: Jake Smith
This case provides 360-degree protection, thanks to its rugged design with matte non-slip carbon fibre and brushed metal finish. It also has a tempered glass screen protector.
It costs $39.99 at Olixar.
Photo by: Olixar
Caption by: Jake Smith
Samsung's official S-View Cover gives you access to information like calls and texts. It also has a built-in kickstand.
It costs $59.99 at Samsung.
Photo by: Samsung
Caption by: Jake Smith
OtterBox's case is for more rugged situations. It has a dual-layer design -- soft inner and hard outer layers -- to absorb and deflect impacts. There are also port covers to block dirt and dust.
It costs $39.95 at OtterBox.
Photo by: OtterBox
Caption by: Jake Smith
LifeProof focuses on making your Galaxy S9 resistant to drops with its Slam case. The company says it can survive a drop from 2 meters, and you can actually touch your Galaxy S9's screen.
It costs $49.99 at LifeProof.
Photo by: LifeProof
Caption by: Jake Smith
This two-layer case offers 10-foot drop protection and a lifetime warranty. It has a scratch-resistant design and a raised bezel for added screen protection.
It costs $39.95 at Speck.
Photo by: Speck
Caption by: Jake Smith
This official Samsung accessory turns your Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, and Galaxy Note 8 into a CPU to power a monitor, keyboard, and take in an Ethernet connection. Read more about it here.
Pricing and release date hasn't been shared by Samsung yet.
Photo by: CNET/CBS Interactive
Caption by: Jake Smith
This official Samsung accessory wirelessly charges your Galaxy S9 by setting it down on the stand. The Qi wireless charger has dual-charging coils to "ensure a better charging connection for easy landscape or portrait device orientation."
It costs $69.99 at Samsung.
Photo by: Samsung
Caption by: Jake Smith
Another cheap option for Galaxy S9 wireless charging is the Anker Powerport Qi 10W. It features a slim design -- but note that a wall charger isn't included with purchase.
It costs $25 at Amazon.
Photo by: Anker
Caption by: Jake Smith
RAVPower's wireless charger is a cheaper option and offers fast charging thanks to Qi technology.
It costs $44.99 at Amazon.
Photo by: RAVPower
Caption by: Jake Smith
If you don't already have a car that supports Qi wireless charging, you can add the functionality with Zens' anti-slip wireless car charger. It has a built-in 5200mAh battery or can connect with USB cable in your car. The charger will also automatically shut-down after your device is fully charged. The built-in battery means you can take the charger on the go, if needed.
It costs €49.99 at Zens.
Photo by: Image: Zens
Caption by: Jake Smith
We haven't seen what earbuds will ship with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. However, you can still buy Samsung's genuine earbuds for the Galaxy S8 online.
It costs $9.48 at Amazon.
Photo by: AKG
Caption by: Jake Smith
When you are on the move or traveling for work, running out of juice and dead mobile devices can be a hassle. The Anker PowerCore 10000 power bank can be thrown into a bag or suitcase and pulled out when needed to give the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus a boost on the go.
It costs $25.99 at Amazon.
Photo by: Anker
Caption by: Jake Smith
This official Samsung case boasts "reliable" corner and back protection. It's made of non-slip, soft-touch silicone.
It costs $29.99 at Samsung.
Photo by: Samsung
Caption by: Jake Smith
This official Samsung case provides the Galaxy S9 a textured back for better grip, alongside "reliable" corner and back protection.
It costs $34.99 at Samsung.
Photo by: Samsung
Caption by: Jake Smith
Samsung said its official Alcantara cover is made of lightweight Alcantara material and has corner and back protection.
It costs $49.99 at Samsung.
Photo by: Samsung
Caption by: Jake Smith
This official Samsung case provides military-grade design for shock and drop resistance. It also has a kickstand for media viewing.
It costs $39.99 at Samsung.
Photo by: Samsung
Caption by: Jake Smith
Zagg's screen protector for the Galaxy S9 claims its full-screen adhesive preserves touch sensitivity and protects against impact.
It costs $49.99 at Zagg.
Photo by: Zagg
Caption by: Jake Smith
This BodyGuardz Ace Fly case aims to absorb and dissipate impact with gel injected in the case. It has a sleek, lightweight design with a transparent look so you can marvel in the Galaxy S9's greatness.
It costs $34.99 at Bodyguardz.
Photo by: Bodyguardz
Caption by: Jake Smith
This car mount doubles as Qi wireless charger with fast charge to make charging times up to 40 percent faster. It will also allow you to keep your on the road. The iOttie comes with a dual car charger, a built in micro USB cable to be able to charge a second device.
It costs $49.95 on Amazon.
Photo by: iOttie/Amazon
Caption by: Jake Smith
Here's a look at the best Galaxy S9 cases, alongside official and third-party accessories like wireless chargers. Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus release is March 16.
Join Discussion