Best iPhone accessories

Mobility
I use to suffer from battery life anxiety whenever I needed to use my iPhone heavily, but I've overcome that by carrying a small external battery pack with me when I'm out and about. Yes, I know that I could go through all my settings disabling everything, but why carry an iPhone around with me in the first place if it can't do anything?
If you want a small battery pack that you can pop into your pocket, then the Anker PowerCore+ mini is a great choice at only $13.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This one is for iPhone and iPad users. I just use the SanDisk iXpand flash drive which offers me an extra 128GB for photos and media. As an added bonus I can use this as a regular high-speed flash drive on my Mac or PCs.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If your smartphones spend a lot of time in the car, it's vital that you have a decent in-car mount for it. I've tested a lot of different mounts and the one I keep coming back to is the RAM Mount X-Grip.
Not only does this fit a wide variety of smartphones - it's big enough to accommodate my iPhone 6S Plus in a protective case - but it can be coupled to a wide variety of different mounting devices (such as suction cups and yoke clamps), so you can use it in the car, bike, motorcycle or even a boat.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I also keep a charger in the car. And since I'm sometimes looked upon to offer others riding with me a charge-up, I've upgraded to the Anker PowerDrive+ 3 car charger. It's only $15, but it has no problem simultaneously charging multiple smartphones and tablets.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Apple Silicon Case (iPhone 7 Plus link) offers minimalist protection for your new iPhone.
Price: From $35
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If the AirPods are a little bit too minimalist for you, how about the BeatsX earphones. With up to 8 hours of battery life and a Fast Fuel system means that a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback.
Price: $149.95
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you need to switch between multiple SIM cards, then you can, a) Keep fiddling with that tiny SIM tray until one day it springs out and is lost down the air vent in your car, b) carry multiple handsets, or c) fit a SIMore adapter.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Good headphones are an absolute joy to use, and the Bose SoundLink II are some of the best I've ever used. They have a deep, immersive sound, an advanced microphone that works well in a variety of conditions, and a battery is good for 15 hours of usage.
They're also incredibly robust, and capable of standing up to daily use.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The AirPods are Apple's new wireless headphones for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. They look like Apple EarPods, but with the cable cut off!
The built-in battery offers 5 hours of listening time, and the storage case doubles as a portable charging case, offering multiple recharges before it too needs recharging. And just 15 minutes in the case gives you 3 hours of listening time.
Price: $159
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The iPhone Lightning Dock is available in five metallic finishes, so it perfectly matches your iPhone.
You can use it to charge and sync any iPhone that has a Lightning connector.
Price: $49
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Don't let poor signal spoil your fun! The weBoost Home 4G signal booster gives you the ability to boost the cellular signal you are receiving in up to two rooms.
Price: $399
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Don't let the lack of a headphone jack put you off buying an iPhone 7. The Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar adapter allows you to charge your phone while simultaneously using wired headphones.
Price: $39.99
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
When you lose your Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter, you'll be happy to know that a replacement will cost you under $10.
Works with all devices that have a Lightning connector and support iOS 10 or later
Price: $9
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Yes, the new iPhone comes with a pair of EarPods with Lightning Connector, but if you need a spare pair, or just want a pair for another iPhone or iPad, then Apple will happily sell you some.
These work with all devices that have a Lightning connector and support iOS 10 or later.
Price: $29
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Apple Leather Case (iPhone 7 Plus link) offers more stylish protection for your new iPhone 7, but remains minimalist.
Price: From $45
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Apple's own iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case is the first battery case to hit the market for the iPhone 7.
Charge your iPhone and battery case simultaneously for increased talk time up to 26 hours, Internet use up to 22 hours on LTE, and even longer audio and video playback.
Price: $99
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
You can never have enough charging cables, and given that they tend to have a pretty rough life, I like to buy something that is going to last a while, which is why I'm now using the almost indestructible MOS Spring Cable, which comes in both Lightning and micro USB format.
I've been testing this cable for a few months now and not only is it still in one piece, it still looks as good as new.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Got an iPhone and want to kit it out with some cool, new accessories? Here you go!
I use to suffer from battery life anxiety whenever I needed to use my iPhone heavily, but I've overcome that by carrying a small external battery pack with me when I'm out and about. Yes, I know that I could go through all my settings disabling everything, but why carry an iPhone around with me in the first place if it can't do anything?
If you want a small battery pack that you can pop into your pocket, then the Anker PowerCore+ mini is a great choice at only $13.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion
Powered by Livefyre