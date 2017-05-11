Best MacBook and Mac accessories

My Passport Wireless Pro gives photographers and videographers up to 4TB of portable storage to easily offload, edit and stream photos or high-definition videos in the field. Designed to work seamlessly with mobile devices, and an SD card reader built-in, you get an all-in-one drive to streamline your workflow.

If features built with 802.11ac technology, SD 3.0 card reader, and a 10-hour battery life.

Price: From $150