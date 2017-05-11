Best MacBook and Mac accessories

Hardware
My Passport Wireless Pro gives photographers and videographers up to 4TB of portable storage to easily offload, edit and stream photos or high-definition videos in the field. Designed to work seamlessly with mobile devices, and an SD card reader built-in, you get an all-in-one drive to streamline your workflow.
If features built with 802.11ac technology, SD 3.0 card reader, and a 10-hour battery life.
Price: From $150 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
MagicBridge connects your Apple Wireless Keyboard and your Magic Trackpad 2, creating a one-piece control surface that lets you type and swipe more efficiently.
Price: $34.99 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Use your HDD or SSD in style with the Satechi Type-C Aluminum Enclosure. With transfer speeds up to 10Gbps thanks to USB 3.1 Type-C, access your data faster than ever before.
Price: $34.99 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The OWC Envoy Pro mini is an ultra-portable, SuperSpeed bus-powered external SSD storage solution built around OWC's Aura Pro SSD, which is a fast SSD capable of transfer rates of up to 500MB/s.
Price: $199.99 for 120GB | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The MV5 offers professional-quality audio, with the flexibility and control of switchable DSP recording presets and latency-free headphone monitoring.
Price: $99 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Blockhead snaps onto your existing Apple charger, allowing it to sit flat against the wall. Now it can fit in more places than ever.
Price: $19.95 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $679.99 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The NewerTech miniStack MAX puts the diverse functionality of a high-capacity hard drive, Blu-ray/CD/DVD optical drive, SD card reader and USB powered hub into a single elegant aluminum finish enclosure.
Storage options from 0TB (add your own drive) to 6TB.
Price: $168 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The first AC outlet you can take on the go. Power small devices such as laptops, lights, digital cameras and medical devices; it's the last battery pack you'll ever need. With a 27,000mAh capacity, the possibilities are endless.
Price: $169.99 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Satechi USB-C 40W Travel Charger enables you to charge two USB-A devices and one USB-C device simultaneously from one convenient location
Price: $39.95 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Small, thin, light, beautifully designed, and packed with super-fast storage, this external flash drive is ideal for any professional looking to augment the internal storage. And despite being an external drive, the OWC Envoy Pro EX is fast enough to keep up with the most demanding of tasks.
Price: $349.99 for 480GB | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Calculate and measure the power draw of your laptop or Type-C chargeable smartphone with the Satechi Type-C Power Meter.
This device can measure Volts, Amps, and mAh from compatible Type-C ports.
Price: $29.99 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Ultra-compact, autonomous and portable, the IRIScan Anywhere 5 is the ideal device to scan anything, anywhere.
Price: From $129 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The next generation Mercury Elite Pro Dual with Thunderbolt 2 technology is the perfect RAID solution for creative workflows, project archives, and system backups. Inside are two drives, easily configured in RAID 0, 1, span, or independent mode.
From 2TB to 20TB of storage
Price: $397.75 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Make your MacBook or Mac a better platform to get work done on with these awesome accessories.
My Passport Wireless Pro gives photographers and videographers up to 4TB of portable storage to easily offload, edit and stream photos or high-definition videos in the field. Designed to work seamlessly with mobile devices, and an SD card reader built-in, you get an all-in-one drive to streamline your workflow.
If features built with 802.11ac technology, SD 3.0 card reader, and a 10-hour battery life.
Price: From $150 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion
Powered by Livefyre