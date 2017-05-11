Best MacBook and Mac accessories

  • WD My Passport Pro Wireless

    WD My Passport Pro Wireless

    My Passport Wireless Pro gives photographers and videographers up to 4TB of portable storage to easily offload, edit and stream photos or high-definition videos in the field. Designed to work seamlessly with mobile devices, and an SD card reader built-in, you get an all-in-one drive to streamline your workflow.

    If features built with 802.11ac technology, SD 3.0 card reader, and a 10-hour battery life.

    Price: From $150 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • MagicBridge

    MagicBridge

    MagicBridge connects your Apple Wireless Keyboard and your Magic Trackpad 2, creating a one-piece control surface that lets you type and swipe more efficiently.

    Price: $34.99 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Satechi Type-C Aluminum HDD / SSD Enclosure

    Satechi Type-C Aluminum HDD / SSD Enclosure

    Use your HDD or SSD in style with the Satechi Type-C Aluminum Enclosure. With transfer speeds up to 10Gbps thanks to USB 3.1 Type-C, access your data faster than ever before.

    Price: $34.99 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • OWC Envoy Pro mini

    OWC Envoy Pro mini

    The OWC Envoy Pro mini is an ultra-portable, SuperSpeed bus-powered external SSD storage solution built around OWC's Aura Pro SSD, which is a fast SSD capable of transfer rates of up to 500MB/s.

    Price: $199.99 for 120GB | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Shure MV5

    Shure MV5

    The MV5 offers professional-quality audio, with the flexibility and control of switchable DSP recording presets and latency-free headphone monitoring.

    • 2-in-1 iOS and USB connectivity offers instant setup at home or on the go
    • Features 3 DSP preset modes, headphone monitoring capabilities, and 2 color options
    • Tuned to capture the human voice with clarity and tone
    • Includes MV5, stand, Lightning and USB and cables, and user guide

    Price: $99 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Blockhead

    Blockhead

    Blockhead snaps onto your existing Apple charger, allowing it to sit flat against the wall. Now it can fit in more places than ever.

    Price: $19.95 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • HighPoint RocketStor 6314A - 4-Bay Thunderbolt 2 Hardware RAID Tower Enclosure

    HighPoint RocketStor 6314A - 4-Bay Thunderbolt 2 Hardware RAID Tower Enclosure

    • Dual Thunderbolt 2 Ports
    • Industry proven Hardware RAID Solution allows storage to work independently from system resources to ensure uncompromised transfer performance and stability
    • 4x Hot-swappable HDD / SSD Drive Bays
    • Up to Four 8TB SAS/SATA HDDs and SSDs, up to 32TB Storage Capacity
    • RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10 & JBOD
    • DV Mode technology delivers highly stable, maximized transfer performance for Editing or Streaming 4K or HD video applications
    • Dual Thunderbolt Ports for Daisy Chaining up to 6 RocketStor RAID Enclosure or Thunderbolt devices
    • User Friendly RAID Management Suite
    • Windows and Mac Compatible

    Price: $679.99 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • NewerTech miniStack MAX

    NewerTech miniStack MAX

    The NewerTech miniStack MAX puts the diverse functionality of a high-capacity hard drive, Blu-ray/CD/DVD optical drive, SD card reader and USB powered hub into a single elegant aluminum finish enclosure.

    Storage options from 0TB (add your own drive) to 6TB.

    Price: $168 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ChargeTechPortable Power Outlet

    ChargeTechPortable Power Outlet

    The first AC outlet you can take on the go. Power small devices such as laptops, lights, digital cameras and medical devices; it's the last battery pack you'll ever need. With a 27,000mAh capacity, the possibilities are endless.

    Price: $169.99 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Satechi USB-C 40W Travel Charger

    Satechi USB-C 40W Travel Charger

    The Satechi USB-C 40W Travel Charger enables you to charge two USB-A devices and one USB-C device simultaneously from one convenient location

    Price: $39.95 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • OWC Envoy Pro EX

    OWC Envoy Pro EX

    Small, thin, light, beautifully designed, and packed with super-fast storage, this external flash drive is ideal for any professional looking to augment the internal storage. And despite being an external drive, the OWC Envoy Pro EX is fast enough to keep up with the most demanding of tasks.

    Price: $349.99 for 480GB | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Satechi Type-C Power Meter

    Satechi Type-C Power Meter

    Calculate and measure the power draw of your laptop or Type-C chargeable smartphone with the Satechi Type-C Power Meter.

    This device can measure Volts, Amps, and mAh from compatible Type-C ports.

    Price: $29.99 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • IRIScan Anywhere 5

    IRIScan Anywhere 5

    Ultra-compact, autonomous and portable, the IRIScan Anywhere 5 is the ideal device to scan anything, anywhere.

    Price: From $129 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual

    OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual

    The next generation Mercury Elite Pro Dual with Thunderbolt 2 technology is the perfect RAID solution for creative workflows, project archives, and system backups. Inside are two drives, easily configured in RAID 0, 1, span, or independent mode.

    From 2TB to 20TB of storage

    Price: $397.75 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 14

Best MacBook and Mac accessories

Make your MacBook or Mac a better platform to get work done on with these awesome accessories.

Read More Read Less

WD My Passport Pro Wireless

My Passport Wireless Pro gives photographers and videographers up to 4TB of portable storage to easily offload, edit and stream photos or high-definition videos in the field. Designed to work seamlessly with mobile devices, and an SD card reader built-in, you get an all-in-one drive to streamline your workflow.

If features built with 802.11ac technology, SD 3.0 card reader, and a 10-hour battery life.

Price: From $150 | More information

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Galleries