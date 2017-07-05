Better, faster, cheaper Raspberry Pi alternatives

  • NanoPi NEO Plus2

    NanoPi NEO Plus2

    The NanoPi NEO Plus2 is less than half the size of the Raspberry Pi, but it packs a performance and storage punch

    • H5 quad-core A53 ARM Cortex processor
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB eMMC storage
    • 2 x USB ports
    • Gigabit ethernet

    All that for $25.

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Huawei HiKey 960

    Huawei HiKey 960

    The Huawei HiKey 960 is essentially a PC running Android.

    At a whopping $239 it's not cheap, but it certainly has the horsepower to handle whatever task you want to throw at it.

    • Kirin 960 SoC Quad Core ARM (4 x 2.3GHz ARM A73 cores, and 4 x 1.8GHz ARM A53 cores)
    • ARM Mali G71 MP8 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 32GB of UFS flash storage

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ODROID-XU4

    ODROID-XU4

    ODROID-XU4 is a new generation of computing device with more powerful, more energy-efficient hardware and a smaller form factor, and costing only $59.

    Offering open source support, the board can run various flavors of Linux, including the latest Ubuntu 16.04 and Android 4.4 KitKat, 5.0 Lollipop and 7.1 Nougat.

    • Samsung Exynos 5422 Cortex-A15 2Ghz and Cortex-A7 Octa core CPUs
    • Mali-T628 MP6 (OpenGL ES 3.1/2.0/1.1 and OpenCL 1.2 Full profile)
    • 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM PoP stacked
    • eMMC5.0 HS400 Flash Storage
    • 2 x USB 3.0 Host, 1 x USB 2.0 Host
    • Gigabit Ethernet port
    • HDMI 1.4a for display
    • Size : 83 x 58 x 20 mm approx.(excluding cooler)
    • Linux Kernel 4.9 LTS

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Cubieboard4 CC-A80 High-performance Mini PC Development Board

    Cubieboard4 CC-A80 High-performance Mini PC Development Board

    Not only does the Cubieboard4 pack a punch, it can output 4K video, making it a great choice for those wanting to build a media center or a gaming platform.

    At $160, this board doesn't come cheap, but it's a solid basis on which to build a project on.

    • Octa-core big.LITTLE Cortex-A15/7 processor
    • 64-core IMG PowerVR G6230 GPU
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 64 GB storage
    • 2x USB Host, USB 3.0/2.0 Dual-Role (host/device)
    • Ethernet MAC
    • 4x SPI, 7x TWI, 7x UART
    • 4x SD/MMC

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Parallella

    Parallella

    The Parallella computer is a high performance, credit card sized computer based on the Epiphany multi-core chips from Adapteva. Starting at $99, the Parallella can be used as a standalone computer, an embedded device or as a component in a scaled out parallel server cluster.

    • 16-core Epiphany RISC SOC
    • Zynq SOC (FPGA + ARM A9)
    • Gigabit Ethernet
    • 1GB SDRAM
    • Micro-SD storage
    • Up to 48 GPIO pins
    • HDMI, USB (optional)

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • BBC micro:bit

    BBC micro:bit

    While the BBC micro:bit is primarily aimed at schools, its low price (about $16) and ease of use makes it a great tool for learning and prototyping on.

    The micro:bit is powered by a 32-bit ARM Cortex processor and comes with a built-in accelerometer, magnetometer and Bluetooth.

    A unique feature of the micro:bit is the integrated 5x5 LED matrix that offers 25 individually programmable red LEDs to use as a basic display or output.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • PixelPro

    PixelPro

    The PixelPro features a i.MX6Q Quad-core ARM Cortex-A9 running at 1.0 GHz, with 2D and 3D GPUs and an embedded 2GB 64-bit DDR3 RAM, which means that it is capable of running rich multimedia applications, embedded web servers, digital entertainment systems, industrial control systems, and high definition video.

    At $129.95, the PixelPro is not cheap, but you get a lt of power for the cash.

    • Freescale i.MX6Q Soc Quad Core ARM Cortex-A9 up to 1GHz
    • 2GB of RAM
    • WiFi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Gigabit Ethernet
    • PCIe x1
    • USB 2.0

      More information

      Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    • Arduino INDUSTRIAL 101

      Arduino INDUSTRIAL 101

      A $40 Arduino that's idea for integration into a commercial or industrial product.

      • Atheros AR9331 processor
      • 64MB of RAM
      • 16MB of flash storage
      • USB 2.0

      More information

      Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    • C.H.I.P.

      C.H.I.P.

      At $9, C.H.I.P. is a perfect demonstration of how cheap computing has become. You get what would only a few years ago have been desktop power on a tiny board.

      • 1.0GHz CPU
      • 512MB of RAM
      • 4GB of storage
      • Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

      More information

      Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    • NanoPC-T3

      NanoPC-T3

      The NanoPC-T3 is the bigger brother of the NanoPi 2 Fire, and features an octa-core processor which has enough power for commercial and industrial applications.

      • Samsung S5P6818 octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 up to 1.4GHz
      • 1-2GB of RAM
      • 8GB of flash storage
      • Gigabit Ethernet
      • USB 2.0

      More information

      Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    • NanoPi 2 Fire

      NanoPi 2 Fire

      A cheap, $23 quad-core powered board that's ideally suited for hobbyists.

      • Samsung S5P4418 quad-core ARM Cortex-A9 up to 1.4GHz
      • 1GB of RAM
      • Gigabit Ethernet
      • USB 2.0

      More information

      Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    • Raspberry Pi Zero W

      Raspberry Pi Zero W

      OK, OK, I know that technically the Zero W is a member of the Raspberry Pi family, but this one is too awesome to not list!

      Why?

      Because for only $10 it offers a very impressive feature set:

      • 1GHz, single-core CPU
      • 512MB RAM
      • Mini-HDMI port
      • Micro-USB On-The-Go port
      • Micro-USB power
      • HAT-compatible 40-pin header
      • Composite video and reset headers
      • CSI camera connector
      • 802.11n wireless LAN
      • Bluetooth 4

      Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    • Banana Pi M3

      Banana Pi M3

      Banana Pi M3 is a super charged single board computer with an Octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM. It also features Gigabit Ethernet, 2 USB, SATA, WiFi, Bluetooth, and HDMI connection. It can run on a variety of operating systems including Android, Lubuntu, Ubuntu, Debian, and Raspbian.

      • Octa-core 1.8GHz CPU
      • 2 GB RAM
      • 8 GB eMMC flash storage
      • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth onboard

      More information

      Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    • cloudBit

      cloudBit

      The easiest way to create internet­-connected devices - no programming, soldering or wiring required. IFTTT support allows it to connect with any web service, like Facebook, Gmail and Twitter, or hardware like NEST and Philips HUE.

      All for just $59.95.

      • Freescale i.MX23 ARM926EJ-S processor
      • 64MB of RAM
      • 802.11b/g/n

      More information

      Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    • Omega 2

      Omega 2

      The Omega 2 from Onion Corporation comes with built-in Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) and on-board flash storage - all for $5!

      The board runs a custom Linux distro that's based on OpenWrt but you can also choose to run FreeBSD.

      The modular nature of the Omega 2 means that you can easily add features such as Bluetooth or GPS to suit your needs.

      Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    • MinnowBoard MAX

      MinnowBoard MAX

      The MinnowBoard MAX is an update of the popular MinnowBoard, and features a 64-bit Intel Atom E3800 processor, 2GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics.

      There's also a SATA port allowing the MinnowBoard MAX to be hooked up to a hard drive.

      At $139 it's not a cheap board, but it does offer a number of high-end features.

      Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    • BeagleBone Black

      BeagleBone Black

      BeagleBone Black is a low-cost, community-supported development platform for developers and hobbyists. This $55 board allows you to boot Linux in under 10 seconds and get started on development in less than 5 minutes.

      • AM335x 1GHz ARM Cortex-A8512MB DDR3 RAM
      • 4GB 8-bit eMMC on-board flash storage
      • 3D graphics accelerator
      • NEON floating-point accelerator
      • 2x PRU 32-bit microcontrollers

      More information

      Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    • Udoo Quad

      Udoo Quad

      A $135 quad-core board that's just as at home running Android as it is Linux.

      • Freescale i.MX 6 ARM Cortex-A9 quad core 1GHz CPU
      • Vivante GC 2000 + Vivante GC 355 + Vivante GC 320 GPU
      • Integrated accelerators for 2D, OpenGL ES2.0 3D and OpenVG
      • Atmel SAM3X8E ARM Cortex-M3 CPU (same as Arduino Due)
      • RAM DDR3 1GB
      • 76 fully available GPIO: 62 digital + 14 digital/analog
      • Arduino-compatible R3 1.0 pinout
      • HDMI and LVDS + Touch2 Micro USB (1 OTG type a+b)

      More information

      Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    • VoCore

      VoCore

      A coin-sized Linux computer that is totally open-source, and costs $20. This is a small, low-cost, totally open-source (both the hardware and software) computer that's ideal for projects such as IoT or building your own custom router.

      • 360MHz MIPS CPU
      • 32MB of RAM
      • 8MB of flash memory
      • Ready equipped with header pins for sound, USB 2.0, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi

      More information

      Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    Better, faster, cheaper Raspberry Pi alternatives

    Here is a selection of single board computers for homebrew projects and automation, with prices starting at only $5. (Updated July 5, 2017)

