Better Wi-Fi in six easy steps

Too many times I've seen people just put their router next to the telephone point or near a power outlet because that's "convenient," but then complain they have poor signal in the living room because that's at the opposite end of the house.

I always recommend testing the location for routers and access points before settling on them, even if this means temporarily stringing power cords and Ethernet cables around your home or office. Try a device in a certain place and walk around and see what kind of signal you get, and then move it to a different spot and see if you get better signal.

Be especially conscious of devices that can cause Wi-Fi interference, such as microwave ovens, cordless phones, or neighbouring Wi-Fi devices. Also, if you have concrete, metal, or mirrors in your building, those too can cause problems. Even humans, who are bags of mostly water, can significantly diminish Wi-Fi signal strength if they get between the router or access point and the client, so bear that in mind.

It's weird how moving an access point a foot or so can make a big difference to the signal in adjacent rooms, or even shift the coverage so you need fewer access points (I found that I could cover rooms on two floors using a single access point whereas previously I had to serve the floors separately).