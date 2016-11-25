Black Friday 2016: The best camera, photography sales online

Smartphones
The ExoLens, a high-end set of photography accessories for the Apple iPhone, is available as a Black Friday deal for photographers looking to pick up quality wide-angle lenses, telephoto lenses, macro lenses for in-depth photography and attachments.
While expensive, these sleek mobile photography accessories can be purchased for 20 percent off the retail price with the voucher code BLACK20.
Best Buy has a pretty decent deal for Canon lovers this Black Friday.
You can pick up a Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera together with an with EF-S 18-55mm IS II lens and an EF 75-300mm III lens for $449.99, several hundred dollars less than the usual bundle price of $699.99.
For a budget stocking filler in the lead up to Christmas, Appliance Direct is offering a 3-in-1 pocket lens, including a fish-eye, wide and macro lens, for half price this Black Friday.
The set of lenses can be clipped on and off your mobile phone and is small enough to stash in your bag when not in use.
Available for £9.97, originally £19.99.
If you're looking for an entry-level DSLR kit to get you started or as a gift, Target is offering a Nikon DSLR D3400 camera with two lenses, an 18-55mm and a 70-300mm set over Black Friday 2016.
The camera kit is on offer for $499.99, a substantial discount on the usual retail price of $999.99. Keep in mind you will need to buy a memory card separately.
A quirky gift or generous stocking filler, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 camera, available in various colors, is a cute gadget which allows users to take photos and instantly print them.
The camera is equipped with a 60mm lens. You can save $10 on the Fujifilm camera, now available for $59.99.
If you're in the market for a mirrorless camera, the Sony Alpha a5000 is available from Best Buy for $349.99, a saving of $100 off the usual $449.99 retail price.
Manfrotto's Digital Director, an Apple certified controller, is a high-spec device which connects your iPad to your Canon or Nikon DSLR. You place your Apple device into the cradle, open the accompanying app and control your camera -- and all settings -- through the tablet. In addition, the Digital Director has a dedicated CPU to handle all commands and you can also control LED lighting via Bluetooth to take just the right photo.
The usual retail price is £249.95, but over Black Friday you can save 15 percent by using the code WINTER15.
The slim Canon PowerShot SX720, a powerful little piece of kit which both amateur and professional photographers will likely enjoy, packs a 40x zoom, RAW image processing, and 20.3-megapixel capabilities.
Currently on sale, you can pick up the PowerShot for $279.99, $100 off the retail price.
For a more substantial setup and a ready-made range of lenses to choose from, Nikon is offering the Nikon D3400 four lens holiday bundle this Black Friday. The kit contains the D3400 camera body with 24.2-megapixel capabilities, an iso range of 100-25,600 and HD video support, alongside an 18-55mm, 70-300mm, 35mm fixed and macro lens.
With a standard price tag of $1,889.85, you can save a small fortune this Black Friday by paying out only $999.90.
[Updated] This year's Black Friday has great savings on photography kit no matter your level -- as long as you know where to look.
