Bristol Jam spreads the Raspberry Pi love: Photos

Fans of the Raspberry Pi computer descended on Bristol last week to show off innovative creations based on the $35 (£25) Linux device.

The inaugural Bristol Raspberry Pi Jam event took place at the Bristol and Bath Science Park on 20 August.

Among the devices on display was TwitBeeb (above), a 1981-vintage BBC B computer hooked up to a Raspberry Pi and running Twitter. Creator Barney Livingstone explains on his website that the educational intent behind both the BBC Micro and the Raspberry Pi made them an "obvious pairing".

"They share a common heritage," he said, noting that some of the team behind the BBC Micro worked on architecture for ARM, which supplies the chip in the Raspberry Pi.

Despite a capacitor in the power supply failing during the course of the evening, TwitBeeb proved popular in the Raspberry Pi Jam demo room.