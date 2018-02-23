Build a budget AMD Ryzen PC for under $450

  • AMD Ryzen 3 2200G quad-core 3.5GHz

    AMD Ryzen 3 2200G quad-core 3.5GHz

    The perfect silicon to build a budget around:

    • Ryzen APU
    • AMD SenseMI Technology
    • Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
    • Socket AM4
    • Max Turbo Frequency 3.7 GHz
    • 4MB L3 Cache
    • 2MB L2 Cache
    • Thermal Design Power 65W
    • AMD Wraith Stealth Cooler Included

    If you want more power, for an additional $70 you can pick up the 3.6GHz Ryzen 5 2400G.

    Price: $99

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ASRock A320M-HDV AM4

    ASRock A320M-HDV AM4

    A value-priced motherboard packed with great features.

    • Supports AMD Socket AM4 A-Series APUs (Bristol Ridge) and Ryzen series CPUs (Summit Ridge & Raven Ridge)
    • Supports DDR4 3200+ (OC) (Ryzen CPU)/2400 (A-series APU)
    • 1 PCIe 3.0 x16, 1 PCIe 2.0 x1
    • Graphics Output: HDMI, DVI-D, D-Sub
    • 7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC887 Audio Codec), ELNA Audio Caps
    • 4 SATA3, 1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA3)
    • 6 USB 3.1 Gen1 (2 Front, 4 Rear)
    • Realtek Gigabit LAN

    Price: $50

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Corsair ValueSelect 4GB 288-Pin DDR4 2133 (PC4 17000) RAM

    Corsair ValueSelect 4GB 288-Pin DDR4 2133 (PC4 17000) RAM

    Solid RAM that's on the supported list for the motherboard, which is a bonus.

    • DDR4 2133 (PC4 17000)
    • Timing 15-15-15-36
    • CAS Latency 15
    • Voltage 1.2V

    Price: $55

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • XPG SX6000 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD

    XPG SX6000 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD

    Since the board supports M.2 SSD drives, why not take advantage of it. If you want additional storage, it's easy enough to add a hard disk drive to handle games and multimedia.

    • High speed PCIe Gen3 x2 interface: Read/write speed up to 730/660 MB/s
    • NVMe 1.2 certified
    • Intelligent SLC caching and DRAM cache buffer
    • Includes DIY XPG heatsink
    • Compact M.2 2280 form factor

    Price: $50

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • EVGA 450 BT 100-BT-0450-K1 450W PSU

    EVGA 450 BT 100-BT-0450-K1 450W PSU

    You can get cheaper PSUs, but you're compromising reliability, which is a tradeoff I'm not happy to do.

    • 80 PLUS Bronze certified, with 85 percent efficiency or higher under typical loads
    • Fan size / Bearing: 120mm sleeve bearing
    • Heavy-duty protections, including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), and SCP (Short Circuit Protection)

    Price: $45

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Rosewill Micro ATX Mini tower computer case

    Rosewill Micro ATX Mini tower computer case

    I don't believe in overspending on a case for a PC, especially for budget builds.

    • Micro ATX Mini tower gaming computer case
    • Supports standard ATX PS2 power supply
    • Supports up to 150mm CPU cooler and 320mm GPU
    • Front I/O Port: USB 2.0 x 2 + USB 3.0 x 1 + Audio In/Out
    • Dual Fan: 1 x 120 mm fan in front, 1 x 80 mm fan at rear
    • Supports 3 external drive bays

    Price: $50

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Windows 10 Home - 64-bit

    Windows 10 Home - 64-bit

    Unless you're planning to run Linux, you'll need this.

    Price: $99

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 7

Build a budget AMD Ryzen PC for under $450

Budget PCs just got a lot better. The total price including Windows 10 comes in at under $450.

Read More Read Less

AMD Ryzen 3 2200G quad-core 3.5GHz

The perfect silicon to build a budget around:

  • Ryzen APU
  • AMD SenseMI Technology
  • Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
  • Socket AM4
  • Max Turbo Frequency 3.7 GHz
  • 4MB L3 Cache
  • 2MB L2 Cache
  • Thermal Design Power 65W
  • AMD Wraith Stealth Cooler Included

If you want more power, for an additional $70 you can pick up the 3.6GHz Ryzen 5 2400G.

Price: $99

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Topics:

Hardware PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries