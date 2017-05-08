Build a high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 PC

Hardware
AMD's top-end, 4.0 GHz, 8-core is a behemoth that can beat Intel's $1,000 Core i7-6900K.
Price: $500
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The ASUS Prime X370-Pro AM4 features the X370 chipset, and comes with support for 64GB of RAM, and the following expansion:
Price: $175
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Why 32-gigabyte? Why not!
Since I'm filling all the RAM slots I'll tune the speed down to a more reasonable 2400 MHz to avoid compatibility issues until motherboard drivers and processor microcode updates catch up.
Price: $260
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Nvidia's flagship GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is the most advanced gaming GPU ever created, powered by the new NVIDIA Pascal architecture, which means it's just the graphics cards to put into this build (yes, two! You could saved significantly on this build and fit just the one).
Price: 2 x $700
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A super-fast SSD to put your operating system and other applications you want to load fast onto.
Price: $275
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A secondary drive for your data, applications and other general storage needs.
Price: $125
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This 1000W PSU offer plenty of overhead for overclocking and adding more components such as an additional GPU or more drives.
Price: $140
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Does everything you could ever want from an optical drive.
Price: $85
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
What case you get is a very personal choice (and if this is something you're going to be looking at and working with for the next few years, it's sometimes worth investing in).
Personally, I like a case that is robust (flimsy cases are a pain), aren't filled with sharp metal shards that will rip at my flesh, and offer plenty of space for hardware.
Price: $90
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
