Build a high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 PC

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

    CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

    AMD's top-end, 4.0 GHz, 8-core is a behemoth that can beat Intel's $1,000 Core i7-6900K.

    • AMD SenseMI Technology
    • AMD XFR (eXtended Frequency Range) Technology
    • Socket AM4
    • Max Turbo Frequency 4.00 GHz
    • 16MB L3 Cache
    • 4MB L2 Cache
    • DDR4 Support
    • Unlocked Processor
    • Thermal Design Power 95W
    • AMD Wraith Spire Cooler included (so you save money on having to buy a third-party cooler)

    Price: $500

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Motherboard: ASUS Prime X370-Pro AM4

    Motherboard: ASUS Prime X370-Pro AM4

    The ASUS Prime X370-Pro AM4 features the X370 chipset, and comes with support for 64GB of RAM, and the following expansion:

    • 2 x PCI Express 3.0/2.0 x16 slots
    • 1 x PCI Express 3.0/2.0 x16 slots
    • 1 x PCI Express 2.0 x16 slot
    • 3 x PCI Express 2.0 x1 slots
    • 8 x SATA 6.0Gb/s ports
    • 1 x USB 3.0/2.0 ports (Type-C)
    • 5 x USB 3.0/2.0 ports (blue,Type-A)

    Price: $175

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 32GB (2 x 16GB)

    RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 32GB (2 x 16GB)

    Why 32-gigabyte? Why not!

    Since I'm filling all the RAM slots I'll tune the speed down to a more reasonable 2400 MHz to avoid compatibility issues until motherboard drivers and processor microcode updates catch up.

    Price: $260

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Graphics: 2 x EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FE

    Graphics: 2 x EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FE

    Nvidia's flagship GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is the most advanced gaming GPU ever created, powered by the new NVIDIA Pascal architecture, which means it's just the graphics cards to put into this build (yes, two! You could saved significantly on this build and fit just the one).

    • CUDA cores: 3584
    • Base Clock: 1480 MHz
    • Boost Clock: 1582 MHz
    • Bus: PCI-E 3.0 2-way SLI Ready
    • Memory: 11GB 256-Bit GDDR5X
    • 1 x HDMI 2.0b 3 x DisplayPort 1.4

    Price: 2 x $700

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Primary storage: Samsung 960 EVO M.2 500GB NVMe PCI-Express 3.0 x4 SSD

    Primary storage: Samsung 960 EVO M.2 500GB NVMe PCI-Express 3.0 x4 SSD

    A super-fast SSD to put your operating system and other applications you want to load fast onto.

    • M.2 2280
    • 500GB
    • PCI-Express 3.0 x4
    • Max sequential reads: Up to 3200 MBps
    • Max sequential writes: Up to 1800 MBps

    Price: $275

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Secondary storage: WD Black 2TB WD2003FZEX

    Secondary storage: WD Black 2TB WD2003FZEX

    A secondary drive for your data, applications and other general storage needs.

    • Interface: SATA 6.0Gb/s
    • Capacity: 2TB
    • RPM: 7200 RPM
    • Cache: 64MB
    • Improved Architectural Designs: Dual Core Processor, High Resolution Controller (HRC), StableTrac Technology
    • Improved Data Protection: Vibration Control Technology (VCT), Corruption Protection Technology (CPT), NoTouch Ramp Load Technology
    • Superior responsiveness with the next-generation speed that you need

    Price: $125

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • PSU: Corsair RMx Series RM1000X 1000W 80 Plus Gold

    PSU: Corsair RMx Series RM1000X 1000W 80 Plus Gold

    This 1000W PSU offer plenty of overhead for overclocking and adding more components such as an additional GPU or more drives.

    • ATX12V / EPS12V
    • Full Modular
    • 80 PLUS GOLD Certified
    • 100 - 240 V 47 - 63 Hz
    • +3.3V@25A, +5V@25A, +12V@83.3A, -12V@0.8A, +5VSB@3A

    Price: $140

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Optical drive: ASUS Black Blu-ray Burner BW-16D1HT

    Optical drive: ASUS Black Blu-ray Burner BW-16D1HT

    Does everything you could ever want from an optical drive.

    • Extreme 16X Blu-Ray writing speed
    • M-disc Support
    • BDXL Support

    Price: $85

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Case: Phanteks Eclipse P400S Silent Edition

    Case: Phanteks Eclipse P400S Silent Edition

    What case you get is a very personal choice (and if this is something you're going to be looking at and working with for the next few years, it's sometimes worth investing in).

    Personally, I like a case that is robust (flimsy cases are a pain), aren't filled with sharp metal shards that will rip at my flesh, and offer plenty of space for hardware.

    • Steel/Plastic/Tempered Glass ATX Mid Tower
    • 2 x USB 3.0/Mic/Headphone front ports
    • 6 x 3.5-inch/2.5-inch internal 3.5-inch drive bays

    Price: $90

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 9

Build a high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 PC

Looking to build a high-end PC around AMD's eight-core Ryzen 7 1800X processor? Here's what you need.

Read More Read Less

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

AMD's top-end, 4.0 GHz, 8-core is a behemoth that can beat Intel's $1,000 Core i7-6900K.

  • AMD SenseMI Technology
  • AMD XFR (eXtended Frequency Range) Technology
  • Socket AM4
  • Max Turbo Frequency 4.00 GHz
  • 16MB L3 Cache
  • 4MB L2 Cache
  • DDR4 Support
  • Unlocked Processor
  • Thermal Design Power 95W
  • AMD Wraith Spire Cooler included (so you save money on having to buy a third-party cooler)

Price: $500

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Galleries