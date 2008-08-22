  • How can you showcase in-car technology without a convertible BMW?

    Caption by: Sam Diaz

  • The WiBrain was one of many mobile devices on display

    Caption by: Sam Diaz

  • It is Intel's show so you had to expect a WiMax booth.

    Caption by: Sam Diaz

  • The 9-foot skull of electronic waste is on display courtesy of the Alameda Computer Resource Center.

    Caption by: Sam Diaz

  • Yahoo demonstrates the widget channels, a new TV technology that will plans to merge the Web with the living room screen

    Caption by: Sam Diaz

  • Woz takes some time for a book-signing event

    Caption by: Sam Diaz

  • It's hip to be "green" these days.

    Caption by: Sam Diaz

  • Thanks to Fred Mullen for modeling MyVu glasses, which use an in-lens screen to display video from handheld players

    Caption by: Sam Diaz

  • No tech show would be complete without a video game demo at one of the booths

    Caption by: Sam Diaz

  • IDF attendees take a break to log in from the Upload Lounge

    Caption by: Sam Diaz

1 of 10

Candid shots from Intel Developer Forum

For three days, techies gathered in San Francisco for the Intel Developer Forum.

Read More Read Less

How can you showcase in-car technology without a convertible BMW?

Caption by: Sam Diaz

Related Topics:

Intel Data Centers Servers Hardware Processors Security
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries