Caseology case roundup for the Apple iPhone X: Stylish drop protection for less than $15

Mobility
Caudabe Apple iPhone X case roundup: Affordable, minimalist designs improve grip and protect
There are a ton of case options for Apple iPhones, in large part due to fact that Apple releases a minimal number of new phones each year. The new Apple iPhone X provides a large screen experience in a fairly compact form factor so it's even easier to wrap it in a case to protect it.
Caseology has eight new options for the Apple iPhone X and sent along five models for me to evaluate. I tried out the Parallax, Legion, Apex, Vault, and Skyfall. The Vault is available for only $10.99 while the highest price ones, the Legion, Parallax, and Apex cost $13.99.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Prior to looking up the details and prices of these cases, I tested them out with my new iPhone X. I could not believe the current low price offerings and found all five to be solid choices.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Parallax case available in four colors; black/warm gray, cherry, ocean gray, and pine green. I checked out the black/warm gray model, but at this price I may have to test out the pine green one soon too.
The Parallax case is popular thanks in large part to the interesting geometric honeycomb design found on most of the back panel. It offers a cool look and a nice feel to the hand.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Parallax case is composed of two parts with a TPU inner shell and hard plastic frame that extends up and around the back a bit. The gray frame piece has a smooth matte finish that contrasts nicely with the black honeycomb back panel of the Parallax. The gray frame can be removed separately, but it is well integrated so you may not even notice this is a two part case.
The dual camera opening has a distinct appearance while there are lines in the two sides to help you hold your iPhone X in hand.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There is some texture inside the Parallax that looks to help spread the shock when the iPhone X is dropped.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
This is the one case with an opening in the back that shows off the Apple logo on the iPhone X. The camera opening is beveled to help prevent any issues with the camera performance. There are feet on the corners of the back so that you can set the iPhone down and know it is safe from damage.
The Legion case is available in black and aqua green. It is the most substantial of the five cases I tested out and is just a bit too bulky for me to want to use on a daily basis.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
It also has a two piece design with most of the sides and back panel composed of hard plastic material that helps the military grade drop test rating. The inside has lined material that spreads the shock from drops.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The volume buttons are easy to activate with the raised buttons.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Vault case has a cool design up across the back in way of the camera. There is the camera opening, a smooth glossy area, and then a textured area across the back. Below this band you will find fine lines across the back.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The rest of the design is similar to the Parallax with the inside design, solid frame piece, and raised buttons. It is the lowest priced one currently at $10.99. Available colors include cherry (the one I tested), black, and pine green.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Vault case has a cool design up across the back in way of the camera. There is the camera opening, a smooth glossy area, and then a textured area across the back. Below this band you will find fine lines across the back.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There are openings for the speaker, Lightning port, and mic on the bottom of the Vault.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Apex case has one of the most interesting designs and is also a two-piece configuration. The back has unique patterns across most of it with a glossy finish around the camera opening.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The hard plastic frame piece covers all four sides and is colored to complement the rest of the case. Available colors for the iPhone X include black/warm gray, ocean gray, aqua green, pine green, and burgundy.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There is some display protection thanks to the raised front edges of the Apex case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Millions of people put their iPhones in cases and the smaller size, along with extremely high price, of the iPhone X makes it even more likely that people will use a case. Caseology offers eight affordable options for everyone.
There are a ton of case options for Apple iPhones, in large part due to fact that Apple releases a minimal number of new phones each year. The new Apple iPhone X provides a large screen experience in a fairly compact form factor so it's even easier to wrap it in a case to protect it.
Caseology has eight new options for the Apple iPhone X and sent along five models for me to evaluate. I tried out the Parallax, Legion, Apex, Vault, and Skyfall. The Vault is available for only $10.99 while the highest price ones, the Legion, Parallax, and Apex cost $13.99.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Join Discussion