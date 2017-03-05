Caseology Parallax and Vault for LG G6 hands-on: Outstanding $20 cases offer protection and style

The Vault case for the LG G6 is a single piece case made of TPU material. It has a host of interesting textures to provide protection and style, on the inside and outside.

The inside back panel has patterns of lines in various orientations that look to offer shock absorption during a fall. All four edges are fully enclosed to offer bump and drop protection, along with improvement in grip of the LG G6. The edges rise above the cool 18:9 display too so you can set your phone down on a table and relax knowing the display is not resting on the tablet top.