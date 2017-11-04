Caudabe Apple iPhone X case roundup: Affordable, minimalist designs improve grip and protect

  • Four Caudabe cases for the Apple iPhone X

    Four Caudabe cases for the Apple iPhone X

    Thanks to the T-Mobile Jump On Demand program, I did not have to spend more than $1,000 up front for the new Apple iPhone X. It is a very expensive phone and like most iPhones, people will slap on a case soon after purchasing the phone.

    Four new cases from Caudabe arrived last week and I've briefly tested each of them with my new iPhone X. All four have a minimalist design with slim form factor and light weight to offer varying degrees of protection from slippage, scratches, and short drops.

    The Lucid Clea, Sheath, Synthesis, and Veil XT are priced between $19.95 and $24.95, which is very low considering the phone inside is over $1,000.

    iphone news

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Related Topics

    Mobility Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware
  • Ultra slim Caudabe Veil XT case

    Ultra slim Caudabe Veil XT case

    When I first opened up the retail package for the black Veil XT, I was blown away by how thin the material was, measuring at only 0.35mm thick. It didn't feel much more than heavy paper and I didn't think the case would help at all. I was wrong.

    It turns out when you place this ultra-thin case on an iPhone X, you get an improved ability to hold onto the slick dual glass panel phone. The back is a micro-etched matte surface to help with your ability to grip it. It also prevents scratches on the back glass and has edge protection to help with minor bumps.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Related Topics

    Mobility Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware
  • Veil XT openings for side buttons

    Veil XT openings for side buttons

    It is not rated for any drop protection, but if you just want something to help protect the back of your new iPhone and also provide a raised camera area to protect the frame around the rear camera then you may want to seriously consider this case. It is available in black, frost, red, and blue for $19.95.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Related Topics

    Mobility Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware
  • Caudabe Sheath for the Apple iPhone X

    Caudabe Sheath for the Apple iPhone X

    The Sheath case is my current favorite due to a 2 meter drop protection rating and a cool laser-etched carbon fiber pattern up in the band across the back by the camera opening.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Related Topics

    Mobility Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware
  • Side buttons and ringer switch opening on the Sheath

    Side buttons and ringer switch opening on the Sheath

    The Sheath is made out of a flexible polymer with a matte texture on the back and sides to provide excellent support for holding onto your new iPhone. It supports the new iPhone wireless charging, has well-designed raised buttons, and appropriate openings for charging, the ringer switch, and the speaker.

    It is available in navy, black, and red for $24.95.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Related Topics

    Mobility Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware
  • Clear back of the Lucid Clear case

    Clear back of the Lucid Clear case

    Many folks want to show off the look and color of their iPhone so prefer clear cases. The Lucid Clear provides a thin, clear thermoplastic polymer case in crystal, silver metallic, and rose gold metallic for $24.95.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Related Topics

    Mobility Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware
  • Side buttons and rear of the Lucid Clear case

    Side buttons and rear of the Lucid Clear case

    The Lucid Clear offers 2 meter drop protection with its hard impact-resistant material. It has such a tight, snug fit that the bottom corners are cut to facilitate application and removal of the case from your iPhone X.

    Similar to the Veil XT, there is a raised camera cutout to protect the rear camera area. Rather than raised buttons, there are openings for all of the buttons on the iPhone X.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Related Topics

    Mobility Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware
  • Unique back design of the Synthesis case

    Unique back design of the Synthesis case

    The Synthesis case is similar to the Sheath, but has a 1 meter higher drop protection rating (3 meters total). It is available for $29.95 in navy blue, black, stealth black, red, and violet.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Related Topics

    Mobility Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware
  • Bottom cutouts on the Synthesis

    Bottom cutouts on the Synthesis

    There are openings in the bottom for the Lightning port and speaker too.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Related Topics

    Mobility Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware
  • Left side button on the Synthesis

    Left side button on the Synthesis

    The Synthesis is made of Caudabe's shock-absorbing polymer with a hard back matte finish shell. Even though the Synthesis is its most protective case, it is still very light and thin so you will not feel like you are carrying around a bulky case and phone.

    There is an interesting tapered opening for the camera so that the entire back of the case matches the protrusion of the camera. Raised buttons and appropriate side openings are present too.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Related Topics

    Mobility Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware
1 of 10

Caudabe Apple iPhone X case roundup: Affordable, minimalist designs improve grip and protect

The new Apple iPhone X just arrived in the hands of buyers and there are already many case options available. Caudabe has a nice lineup to consider that still maintains the look and feel of the iPhone.

Read More Read Less

Four Caudabe cases for the Apple iPhone X

Thanks to the T-Mobile Jump On Demand program, I did not have to spend more than $1,000 up front for the new Apple iPhone X. It is a very expensive phone and like most iPhones, people will slap on a case soon after purchasing the phone.

Four new cases from Caudabe arrived last week and I've briefly tested each of them with my new iPhone X. All four have a minimalist design with slim form factor and light weight to offer varying degrees of protection from slippage, scratches, and short drops.

The Lucid Clea, Sheath, Synthesis, and Veil XT are priced between $19.95 and $24.95, which is very low considering the phone inside is over $1,000.

iphone news

Caption by: Matthew Miller

Related Topics

Mobility Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries