Caudabe Apple iPhone X case roundup: Affordable, minimalist designs improve grip and protect

Thanks to the T-Mobile Jump On Demand program, I did not have to spend more than $1,000 up front for the new Apple iPhone X. It is a very expensive phone and like most iPhones, people will slap on a case soon after purchasing the phone.

Four new cases from Caudabe arrived last week and I've briefly tested each of them with my new iPhone X. All four have a minimalist design with slim form factor and light weight to offer varying degrees of protection from slippage, scratches, and short drops.

The Lucid Clea, Sheath, Synthesis, and Veil XT are priced between $19.95 and $24.95, which is very low considering the phone inside is over $1,000.