    Including Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, P10, P10 Plus, P10 Lite, and P smart

  • Nokia 8

  • Motorola Z2

  • Motorola X4

  • LG G6

  • LG V30

  • BlackBerry Motion

  • BlackBerry KEYone

  • Google Pixel

    Includng Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL

Devices certified by Google's Android Enterprise Recommended

The following devices will be certified at launch. More devices will be added to the list throughout the year.

