Eleven alternatives to LinkedIn for business social networking

Social Enterprise
Elixio is an invite only global network for senior to executive-level business professionals who use it for networking opportunities. Over ten million members gain access to geo-specific events, forums and participate in idea exchange with like-minded members.
Photo by: Elixio
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Xing, launched in 2006 is a networking site aimed at business professionals. Its platform has groups, discussion forums, event coordination, and other common social community features.
There is an Ambassador program which holds local events for business people to introduce business ideas to one another.
Photo by: Xing
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Beyond is a job search and networking site that allows you to share your career portfolio with your network.
You can send messages to other users through the web site but you can not update your status, or post blogs.
Photo by: Beyond
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Opportunity gives you a lead generation tool combined with a business network. The tool matches you with professionals who can help you advance your career and grow your network.
The platform identifies people who can help you succeed in business. Every time a hiring manager posts a job opportunity that matches your job requirements, you will get an alert.
Photo by: Opportunity
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Gadball enables you to connect and network with other users on the site. You can host your public profile, and include recommendations from others to enhance your profile.
You can join groups and forums to connect with others of similar interests and share workplace advice.
Photo by: Gadball
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Talkbiznow is a web-based business community that provides business services for small businesses and professionals.
Members can find new customers, recruit employees, find their next career move and use the networking services to communicate with the community.
To join its 10 million membership you need to receive an invitation from an existing member or a connection though LinkedIn.
Photo by: Talk biznow
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Viadeo is the leader in professional social networking in France and has 40 million members world wide.
The platform enables you to enhance your career prospects, find business opportunities, stay connected to contacts, and maintain an online address book.
Photo by: Viadeo
Caption by: Eileen Brown
YouJoin enables you to add to your online professional profile and add multimedia. The aim is to make your CV more visually appealing and presentable.
YouJoin has what it calls a 'semi-public profile' which can be accessed by a custom profile link and PIN. Only contacts who have the link can access your public profile.
Photo by: YouJoin
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Zerply is an invite-only network for media and entertainment professionals. Artists, engineers or managers from the film, games and VR industry can connect to projects.
Members can find projects through the job board and talent search features on the site.
Photo by: Zerply
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Efactor is a network for entrepreneurs to help them grow their business.
Entrepreneurs can share their tips and advice, attract customers, and gain access to resources to help them create a thriving business. There are around 100,000 members within this gated community.
Photo by: Efactor
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Ryze is a website to link business professionals and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2001, it has over a million members in 200 countries.
72 percent of its visitors are from India, and 8.6 percent of visitors are from the US according to Alexa.
Photo by: Ryze
Caption by: Eileen Brown
If you are uncomfortable with the thought of Microsoft owning LinkedIn and having access to your career data, here are some other business social networks you could try instead.
Caption by: Eileen Brown
