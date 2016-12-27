Five banking security trends in Latin America

The recent attack to the Swift network in Ecuador also demonstrates that Latin banks are under constant threat and there is a risk that such threats will spread across the region. "It is quite possible that criminals have chosen a smaller country and financial network as a kind of trial," Kaspersky's Assolini says. "Countries like Brazil are a lot more advanced in terms of banking technology and security, as well as an early adopter of security innovations. But that does not mean that larger countries are safe at all."