Five great digital camera accessories for under $70 (Holiday Gift Guide)

If big-ticket electronics are out of your gift-giving budget, you can still impress your favorite digital photographer with an inexpensive camera accessory. Here's a list of great digital camera gifts you can snap up for $70 to $15, in descending price order. [For more details, see our the related article: Five great digital camera accessories for under $70.]

Tenba Discovery Top Load

Designed to be lightweight but rugged the Tenba Discovery Top Load holds a large dSLR body with a mid-sized zoom lens. It's not big enough to be a mainstay, but perfect for grabbing for the day when you don't want to carry around your big bag.