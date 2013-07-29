From the HTC One to the HTC One Mini: Wife's weekend experiences

Smartphones
A couple of weeks ago I was able to spend some time with the HTC One Mini . HTC sent an unlocked international one to evaluate last week and since I personally have no reason to go with a mini version I decided to conduct an experiment and have it tested by someone who the smaller size may appeal to so my wife spent time with it this past weekend.
My wife and I both use T-Mobile HTC One devices and I am perfectly happy with it. My wife likes it too, but it is a bit large for her hand and it has slipped out a few times. The second she saw the HTC One Mini in my hand, she asked to hold it and then told me I couldn't have it back.
After holding the One Mini and immediately deciding that the smaller size was more desirable, my wife asked what was different from the HTC One she is fond of. The following are the differences between the One and the One Mini:
As I look at the differences here, I realize there is no way I could accept moving from the One to the One Mini as I take lots of videos and photos, load up plenty of apps, and regularly use my One as a remote for home and hotel TVs. The 4.7 inch display device fits well in my hand and I find it to be one of the smaller high end smartphones available today.
On the other hand, the smaller size is the most noticeable difference and the one specification that grabbed my wife's attention at first. She has only installed about five additional 3rd party apps with a focus on using her smartphone for social networking, phone calls, and taking pictures. She didn't even know the One had an IR port or NFC so losing these two features has no impact on her.
My wife enjoyed using the HTC One Mini this weekend and plans to continue using it for the next week before I have to return it to HTC. It looks like I will have to see about switching her from the full size One to the One Mini in the future though, based on this direct feedback:
This long weekend experiment was a success and now I have to try to pry the HTC One Mini from my wife's hands. I do think there is a place for a smaller sized device like the HTC One Mini, iPhone 5, and Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini and even though smartphone enthusiasts like me want the latest and greatest that doesn't always mean the specifications have to be the highest.
We don't yet know which US carrier(s) will be getting the HTC One Mini and what price we will see it launch at. With the HTC One at $199, on contract, I imagine we will see this at half that price or less. The version my wife and I tested out is an international unlocked one with support for AT&T and T-Mobile. We used a T-Mobile USA SIM and noted that 3G and H network status showed up in the status bar. This model does not have the 1700 MHz HSPA+ network for T-Mobile, but seems to work fine on the refarmed T-Mobile 1900 MHz network. I did not see T-Mobile LTE support on this HTC One Mini.
The HTC One was the first Android device my wife was pleased with, but after testing out the smaller HTC One Mini she is convinced that is the better device for her.
