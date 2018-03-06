Galaxy S9 camera: Its best features to take on iPhone X

Samsung claims it's the first manufacturer to put an adjustable aperture lens in a smartphone. If the Galaxy S9 is taking a picture in the dark, the lens opens to F1.5 mode to pull in light for a bright and clear photo. In the daylight, the lens shifts to F2.4 mode to help reduce the amount of light filtering into the photo for a sharper look.

CNET has a great explainer on variable aperture.

The Galaxy S9 only has one main camera on the rear, while the Galaxy S9 Plus has dual cameras.