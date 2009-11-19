Gallery: Chrome OS revealed

  • Google is releasing its first official look at its upcoming operating system - Google OS.

    Credit: Google (click on any image to enlarge.)

  • Google.com as it would look on Chrome OS.

  • Google search from Google Chrome OS.

  • Chrome's Apps Menu.

  • Panels in Chrome.

  • This is an example of Chrome's most basic navigation style - a single maximized Chromium window.

  • By taking the address bar out of the tab, the user can launch new programs and switch windows. The current url shows while a site is loading, and can be edited or changed by clicking on the tab.

  • Space is gained by moving the tab-strip to the side which also allows for date ordering and grouping of tabs. With the address bar can be used navigation as well as search in its new location.

  • In existing browsers tabs are usually located to the left of their tab-strip to allow easy access to commonly used applications that are kept open most of the time. Bookmarks are also used to quickly access favorite apps without leaving them open.

  • The apps menu is available from an icon in the upper left, and provides access to universal search, document and tab creation, bookmarks, and other OS tools.

  • Panels in Chromium OS are used as containers that allow a user to multitask without leaving the view of their current application.

  • Chess on Chrome. Credit: Larry Dignan

  • Google based Chrome on new trends - laptops to netbooks, cloud computing, and phones to smartphones.

  • The three S's for Google Chrome OS - speed, simplicity and security.

  • An e-reader.

  • Google begins its presentation with a demo.

Google.com as it would look on Chrome OS.

