Gallery: USB-C devices and accessories

It's taken a while, but manufacturers other than Apple have finally begun to adopt the versatile new USB-C interface. As well as providing higher speeds, USB-C can perform multiple tasks -- providing power supply, data and file transfer, and even handling audio and video output.

But, of course, most of us are still using existing printers, hard drives and other peripherals that use older USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 interfaces. So here's our guide to some of the best adapters for your older USB peripherals, as well as the smartest new devices that offer the full versatility of USB-C.