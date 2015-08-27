  • Cortana vs Google Now: Launch each app

    After my MoTR podcast cohost and fellow ZDNet writer, Kevin Tofel, posted the news that Cortana was available for Android I installed it on my new Samsung Galaxy Note 5.

    Cortana is solid and very functional for a beta application, but after testing it for a day I switched my home button back to Google Now.

  • Cortana vs Google Now: When do the Seahawks play next

  • Cortana vs Google Now: What was the score of the last Mariners game?

  • Cortana vs Google Now: Where is the closest place to find pizza

  • Cortana vs Google Now: What's my schedule for tomorrow?

  • Cortana vs Google Now: Create a new reminder

  • Cortana vs Google Now: Text Maloree Miller

  • Cortana vs Google Now: Tell me a jock

  • Cortana vs Google Now: What's the weather for tomorrow?

Google Now vs Cortana on Android: Head-to-head screenshot gallery

Microsoft just launched the public beta of Cortana for Android smartphones. Is Cortana better than Google Now? You be the judge.

Cortana vs Google Now: Launch each app

