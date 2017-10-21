Griffin Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases and screen protector: Drop protection for your expensive smartphone

I purchased my Samsung Galaxy Note 8 through the T-Mobile Jump On Demand program and that requires you return your device in good condition in order to switch to another device. Thus, it is important to keep your phone protected from minor drops and bumps.

Griffin sent along a couple of cases and a curved glass screen protector from its Survivor series for the Galaxy Note 8.

I tested the Survivor Glass screen protector, Survivor Strong case, and Survivor Clear case, as shown in the following images.