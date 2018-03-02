Eight group collaboration platforms worth a closer look

Collaboration
Orion App Talk has an in-app, push-to-talk capability. The talk button features in the iOS application enable users to roll-out voice communication and intelligent bots across the workforce.
Desk workers can talk with their on-the-go counterparts via iOS using the app. The Translator feature enables instant speech translation in 67 languages, and integration with Google Assistant and Alexa expands voice capabilities.
Photo by: Orion Labs
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Prysm enables enterprises to create and customize applications within its digital workplace platform and offers Prysm customers collaboration capabilities.
Its digital canvas provides a platform for sharing research, consultation, and collaboration, and it offers in-house data visualisation services.
Photo by: Prysm
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Facebook has a Workplace Chat desktop app for PC, Mac, Android, or iOS. Workplace uses groups and group video chat to help teams work better together.
The tool enables group collaboration across organizations, team meetings, group calls, screen-sharing, and a tailored newsfeed. It also includes org charts and automatic language translation.
Photo by: Facebook
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Oblong Industries' collaboration tool, Teamwork is for small meeting spaces/huddle rooms. Users meet in huddle rooms and use 'Infopresence,' which they manipulate with gestures.
Teams use wands or their personal devices to accentuate, order, create, and share from any application and from any location.
Photo by: Oblong Industries
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Wrinkl is a messaging platform for workplace collaboration. It reduces clutter, distills what is important, and provides tools to act on the results.
It references threaded emails, enables private conversations, and creates surveys for groups and external users.
Photo by: Wrinkl
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Projectplace is a collaborative work management solution that eliminates the need for app-switching. It enables users to use to-do lists, roadmaps, Gantt charts, Kanban boards, and time management within a single program.
It has Team workspaces to plan, prioritize, and execute milestones; Roadmap workspaces to visualize and organize work by themes; and Project workspaces to plan and collaborate.
Photo by: Project Place
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Voicera's Voice Collaboration Cloud uses Eva, an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, to use voice in the workplace. Eva listens, takes notes and actions in meetings, and then delivers those notes into the Voicera platform.
Users enter the platform to review, edit, and share highlights and sales actions. It works with existing conference systems, audio and video, and 1-to-1 phone calls from a user's phone.
Photo by: Voicera
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The demand for tailored, intuitive enterprise-wide mobile learning and training is rising.
Braidio's online and mobile-enabled social learning platform trains employees and captures revenue through its business app instead of using Apple or Android app stores.
Photo by: Bradio
Caption by: Eileen Brown
If you are looking for a collaboration platform that fits your specific need, then look at these lesser-known collaboration solutions for your business.
Orion App Talk has an in-app, push-to-talk capability. The talk button features in the iOS application enable users to roll-out voice communication and intelligent bots across the workforce.
Desk workers can talk with their on-the-go counterparts via iOS using the app. The Translator feature enables instant speech translation in 67 languages, and integration with Google Assistant and Alexa expands voice capabilities.
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Join Discussion