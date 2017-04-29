Hands-on with the UAG Plasma, Pathfinder, and Monarch for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Over the past month of using the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, see my full review, I have tested a number of cases and am impressed by the plethora of options and quality at reasonable prices. However, it wasn't until this past week that I was able to spend time with my favorite rugged cases from Urban Armor Gear.

UAG sent along the Citron Plasma, Orange Pathfinder, and Graphite Monarch series for me to evaluate. This is the first time I have tried out a Citron color case and I have to say I like the opaque lime green color scheme.