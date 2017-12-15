Hex Star Wars cases: Soft leather protects your Apple iPhone X better than the force

Apple
The Apple products you shouldn't buy for the holidays (and three that you can't buy anymore)
Hex offers many case options for the Apple iPhone X and sent a long a couple new Star Wars limited edition ones for testing. The primary characters that are embedded into the soft genuine leather material include Darth Vader, a stormtrooper, R2D2, and a X-wing pilot.
Case formats are snap on type and folio wallet type. The snap-on leather cover is priced at $49.95 and the leather wallet is priced at $59.95.
While the cases offer some protection for the corners and back, there is no certified drop certification. They are very stylish cases and look great with Star Wars characters.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Star Wars Darth Vader leather wallet case is my favorite of the three I tested out. I originally purchased the white stormtrooper snap-on case, but prefer this leather wallet. I am usually not a huge folio wallet fan, but I like the custom molded phone bed, great colors and soft leather, and super compact design that hardly adds any weight or size.
There are three slots on the left side with one compartment running the length of the case so you can slide in cash or other cards.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The laid out flat back of the Hex leather wallet case looks fantastic and smells wonderful. Darth Vader is embedded into the leather so his helmet extends from the back around to the front.
There is an elastic strap to keep the wallet closed and an ample opening for the dual rear cameras.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
In the closed position, there isn't much of Darth Vader showing on the back. Darth and the leather wallet provide protection along the entire closed side too.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
This image shows the front with the elastic band in position to keep the front in position over your iPhone X display.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
You will see in each of these cases that some words from each of the characters are included behind your iPhone X.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
My office access card, transit card, and driver's license fit in nicely with $20 in cash.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Soft gray material line the back inside of the Hex stormtrooper snap-on case. This helps protect your iPhone X from sratches.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The words Move Along are embedded into the soft material inside the case. Note the white leather lining the edges of the case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The black of my space gray iPhone X contrast nicely with the white of the case, giving the overall package a very stormtrooper look and feel.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The case looks great and feels wonderful in the hand.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Hex includes a prominent brand label on its cases, which is the only thing I am not sure is necessary.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There are openings for the side button, volume buttons, and ringer switch. The bottom is also open for the Lightning port and speaker.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
I only see a gray R2-D2 case in wallet format on the Hex website, but as you can see I have been using a snap case for my iPhone X.
R2-D2 is my favorite bot on Star Wars and his details look great on the gray case from Hex.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
R2-D2 doesn't speak, but his sounds are recorded inside the snap case here.
I see on the website that the leather one has blue highlights in the three card slots, which is a great touch for a R2-D2 case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The designs look great and the soft leather has a nice feel to it as well.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Hex just released several new limited edition stylish Star Wars cases for the Apple iPhone X. Soft leather is used with popular figures embedded into the leather material.
Hex offers many case options for the Apple iPhone X and sent a long a couple new Star Wars limited edition ones for testing. The primary characters that are embedded into the soft genuine leather material include Darth Vader, a stormtrooper, R2D2, and a X-wing pilot.
Case formats are snap on type and folio wallet type. The snap-on leather cover is priced at $49.95 and the leather wallet is priced at $59.95.
While the cases offer some protection for the corners and back, there is no certified drop certification. They are very stylish cases and look great with Star Wars characters.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Join Discussion