Hex Star Wars cases: Soft leather protects your Apple iPhone X better than the force

Hex offers many case options for the Apple iPhone X and sent a long a couple new Star Wars limited edition ones for testing. The primary characters that are embedded into the soft genuine leather material include Darth Vader, a stormtrooper, R2D2, and a X-wing pilot.

Case formats are snap on type and folio wallet type. The snap-on leather cover is priced at $49.95 and the leather wallet is priced at $59.95.

While the cases offer some protection for the corners and back, there is no certified drop certification. They are very stylish cases and look great with Star Wars characters.