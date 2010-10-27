IBM CityOne game builds a smarter planet

Smartphones
IBM's CityOne is a serious Sim City-like game that tries to show customers, partners, and students how smarter tech decisions can solve business, environmental, economic, and energy problems. ZDNet Australia's Luke Hopewell takes a look at IBM's new business toy.
To play IBM's new city management game, click here.
Screenshots and captions: Luke Hopewell ZDNet Australia
Each sector has a starting budget and additional funding is given when the player implements the right solution to a presented problem.
The player is given 10 turns to (hopefully) make the city a better place with smart technology, with every decision having a direct affect on your citizens, the environment and the economy.
They start small and build on top of innovations to make the city a greener, happier, more productive place.
If they don't balance the budget properly and over invest in the wrong technologies, their coffers will run dry, leaving them hamstrung for precious turns to come.
Make the right decisions, however, and they're on their way to lowering costs, increasing the population and making your city a great place to live.
As players complete each turn, they're given a breakdown of how their decisions affect the city and its industries.
At the conclusion of turn 10, players are given a breakdown of how they changed the city. Players can earn trophies, and can compete for a global ranking. ZDNet Australia achieved 632 after a couple of attempts. Can you do better?
