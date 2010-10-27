  • IBM's CityOne is a serious Sim City-like game that tries to show customers, partners, and students how smarter tech decisions can solve business, environmental, economic, and energy problems. ZDNet Australia's Luke Hopewell takes a look at IBM's new business toy.

    To play IBM's new city management game, click here.

    Screenshots and captions: Luke Hopewell ZDNet Australia 

    Caption by: Andy Smith

  • Each sector has a starting budget and additional funding is given when the player implements the right solution to a presented problem.

    Caption by: Andy Smith

  • The player is given 10 turns to (hopefully) make the city a better place with smart technology, with every decision having a direct affect on your citizens, the environment and the economy.

    Caption by: Andy Smith

  • They start small and build on top of innovations to make the city a greener, happier, more productive place.

    Caption by: Andy Smith

  • If they don't balance the budget properly and over invest in the wrong technologies, their coffers will run dry, leaving them hamstrung for precious turns to come.

    Caption by: Andy Smith

  • Make the right decisions, however, and they're on their way to lowering costs, increasing the population and making your city a great place to live.

    Caption by: Andy Smith

  • As players complete each turn, they're given a breakdown of how their decisions affect the city and its industries.

    Caption by: Andy Smith

  • At the conclusion of turn 10, players are given a breakdown of how they changed the city. Players can earn trophies, and can compete for a global ranking. ZDNet Australia achieved 632 after a couple of attempts. Can you do better?

    Caption by: Andy Smith

1 of 8

IBM CityOne game builds a smarter planet

IBM's CityOne is a serious Sim City-like game that tries to show customers, partners, and students how smarter tech decisions can solve business, environmental, economic, and energy problems.

Read More Read Less

IBM's CityOne is a serious Sim City-like game that tries to show customers, partners, and students how smarter tech decisions can solve business, environmental, economic, and energy problems. ZDNet Australia's Luke Hopewell takes a look at IBM's new business toy.

To play IBM's new city management game, click here.

Screenshots and captions: Luke Hopewell ZDNet Australia 

Caption by: Andy Smith

Related Topics:

Mobility IBM Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries