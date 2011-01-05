Image Gallery: Hands-on with Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc Smartphone

Smartphones
The Android 2.3-based handheld is as super slim as an iPod touch but feels nearly as long as an HTC Evo 4G with a 4.2-inch "reality display." As far as the reality goes, it's not 3D, but the images do come across as ultra crisp and clear.
Caption by: Rachel King
While I didn't get more than five minutes with device, the Xperia Arc (and Gingerbread) left a lasting impression. Navigation was quick and fairly intuitive. Browsing was impossible to accurately test given the lack of a strong Wi-Fi signal in the Las Vegas Convention Center, but every other program I got to check out (i.e. photos, video playback, surfing through menus, etc.) was certainly speedy thanks to the Mobile Bravia Engine. (Note that this is the first smartphone ever to sport the technology.)
Caption by: Rachel King
Sony Chairman and CEO Sir Howard Stringer made a grand entrance at the Sony CES 2011 press conference with the stars of "The Green Hornet," Seth Rogan and Jay Chou.
Caption by: Rachel King
Sony is known for pulling out all the stops from every corner of its multimedia empire for CES. This year, Sony closed out the press conference with a performance from the Cirque du Soleil cast of "Viva Elvis."
Caption by: Rachel King
LAS VEGAS -- While Sony is definitely pushing 3D out from every corner of the company, the latest Xperia smartphone model seems to be left out of the party. Nevertheless, at first glance it's a lovely device, so here's a hands-on look.
