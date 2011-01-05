Image Gallery: Hands-on with Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc Smartphone

While I didn't get more than five minutes with device, the Xperia Arc (and Gingerbread) left a lasting impression. Navigation was quick and fairly intuitive. Browsing was impossible to accurately test given the lack of a strong Wi-Fi signal in the Las Vegas Convention Center, but every other program I got to check out (i.e. photos, video playback, surfing through menus, etc.) was certainly speedy thanks to the Mobile Bravia Engine. (Note that this is the first smartphone ever to sport the technology.)