Image Gallery: Motorola Droid X vs HTC EVO 4G

The indicator light and headset speaker are located above the display on the Droid X.
One nice button to have is a physical camera capture button and Motorola made this obvious on the Droid X with the red color.
The back is covered in soft touch material and is then except for where the camera module protrudes out slightly. This actually makes it feel great in your hand and is solidly constructed.
There is an 8 megapixel camera and dual LED flash lights on the Droid X.
I took this panoramic shot while at the drive-in theater last weekend. As you can see the Droid X does a pretty good job here.
This panoramic shot at Qwest Field offers a unique perspective of the game.
There are two silver volume buttons on the Droid X.
A microphone, 3.5mm headset jack, and power button are found on the top of the Droid X.
There are microUSB and micro HDMI ports on the Droid X that are adjacent to a lanyard loop.
After lifting off the cover you will find the battery and microSD card slot.
The Droid X is a big device, but it is narrow enough to fit well in my hand.
This offers a comparison view of the EVO 4G on top of the Droid X.
Here you can see the curvature of the EVO 4G back compared to the flatness of the Droid X.
The Droid X is longer and narrower than the EVO 4G.
The top of the Droid X is thicker than the EVO 4G due to the camera module protrusion.
A typical sample shot in auto mode from the Droid X.
Another shot from the Droid X.
A final sample photo from the Droid X.
Here is a typical photo taken from the EVO 4G.
Another photo taken with the HTC EVO 4G.
A final sample shot taken with the EVO 4G.
The Motorola Droid X and HTC EVO 4G are the two largest display Google Android devices available and are designed to blow you away. The photos in this gallery show the Droid X in comparison to the EVO 4G and photos taken with each device, including the panoramic shots from the Droid X. Check out the full 5 page head-to-head article on the Droid X and EVO 4G.
