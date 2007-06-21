Images: Can Clusty be a search challenger?

iOS
Clusty takes its results and puts them together with similar terms and content clusters of related material. Overall, Clusty is an interesting alternative to Google although the sponsored links were too front and center for my tastes. In Life without Google you could do a lot worse than Clusty.
Clicking the news tab provides new clusters based on the stories of the day. By clicking on sources and then sections you can find where the iPhone turned up. For instance, on this day iPhone turned up 9 results in the business section and 62 times in technology.
The image search also delivers results although the cluster choices seem limited to large and medium. You can also sort images by type (jpg vs. png) and URL (.com, .net. .org etc). I'm not sure why you'd care about type or URL, but it's a nice touch. One thing that's clear no one has images of the iPhone beyond what has been provided by Apple. Multiple results in Clusty, but it's the same photo repeatedly.
I found the blog search lacking. I think I missed the Technorati approach with Clusty.
Clusty Labs reveals some interesting projects that aren't cookie cutter by any stretch. Clusty has optimized its search for the Wii and has searches specific to William Shakespeare plays and sonnets
There's also Clusty Ben, which is devoted to Benjamin Franklin. As a history buff this is a neat development. I'll skip the Shakespeare for now.
Under Clusty preferences you can create custom tabs and select individual sources and search engines to troll.
Clusty takes an innovative approach to search, but the site hasn't gained traffic.
