Images: Creative's user interface

iOS
A patent awarded to Creative Technology governs the user interface that lets someone navigate the screens on a digital music player. Here, the image to the right is a close-up of the screen on the company's Zen Micro, seen at left. Clicking on "Artists" takes you to...
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
...a screen listing the performers or composers. Creative says the "Zen patent" covers all nine generations of its digital media players.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
This screen lists albums by a given artist that are on the music player.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Listings by track for a particular album.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
The company wins a patent covering user interface technology on digital music players--like those on Apple's iPod.
A patent awarded to Creative Technology governs the user interface that lets someone navigate the screens on a digital music player. Here, the image to the right is a close-up of the screen on the company's Zen Micro, seen at left. Clicking on "Artists" takes you to...
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Join Discussion