  • Music library

    Music library

    A patent awarded to Creative Technology governs the user interface that lets someone navigate the screens on a digital music player. Here, the image to the right is a close-up of the screen on the company's Zen Micro, seen at left. Clicking on "Artists" takes you to...

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Artists

    Artists

    ...a screen listing the performers or composers. Creative says the "Zen patent" covers all nine generations of its digital media players.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Albums

    Albums

    This screen lists albums by a given artist that are on the music player.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Tracks

    Tracks

    Listings by track for a particular album.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

Images: Creative's user interface

The company wins a patent covering user interface technology on digital music players--like those on Apple's iPod.

