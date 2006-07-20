  • Registration page

    Registration page

    AdCenter is Microsoft's own homegrown ad-delivery system. It replaced Yahoo technology that the company had been using to serve ads up to its MSN site. Potential advertisers can register for an account online, then complete a four-step process to getting their promos delivered. Step one, shown here, is the Settings page, where people outline their campaign.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Keyword tool

    Keyword tool

    Advertisers can submit desired keywords. The tool is designed to help them target their promo at a particular market, depending on age, gender or lifestyle, for example.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Cost estimate

    Cost estimate

    This page gives marketers estimates of how much a campaign might cost, depending on keywords and key phrases.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

1 of 3

Images: Microsoft AdCenter stages

Take a peek at screenshots of Microsoft's homegrown ad-delivery system.

Read More Read Less

Registration page

AdCenter is Microsoft's own homegrown ad-delivery system. It replaced Yahoo technology that the company had been using to serve ads up to its MSN site. Potential advertisers can register for an account online, then complete a four-step process to getting their promos delivered. Step one, shown here, is the Settings page, where people outline their campaign.

Caption by: Bill Detwiler

Related Topics:

Microsoft Enterprise Software Windows Windows 10 Collaboration Cloud
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries