Incipio case roundup : Affordable, stylish protection for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

WUD Life Meteor Galaxy Note 8 case: Real rock back panel for a unique look and feel
It's now been over a month since I've been using the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, see the ZDNet full review, and I've been testing a lot of cases. While I love UAG cases, a new Incipio case from the Esquire series has my attention.
Incipio has a number of case options for the Galaxy Note 8 and sent me three models to test out with my device. All of these cases are part of the Designed for Samsung certification program. When you see this logo on products, you can trust that Samsung has certified the product compatability with Samsung's associated product.
Incipio sent along two colors each of the DualPro and Carnaby series with a mint color Octane case. The Octane is priced at $24.99, the DualPro at $29.99, and the Carnaby at $34.99.
The Carnaby case is part of the high-end Esquire Series and it is fantastic. I thought for sure the Carnaby was priced at more than $50 so was pleasantly surprised to see it available for just $34.99.
It looks classy with fabric material covering most of the back, in gray, blue, and forest gray colors. I tested the blue and gray models.
The fabric material on the back offers style and protection. The raised buttons on the Carnaby are well-defined and make it a pleasure to activate the buttons quickly and easily.
Subtle Incipio branding appears on the black bar of the Carnaby case.
There are dedicated openings on the bottom so you can access ports and the S Pen while also having some protection along the bottom of the Note 8.
Soft, textured material lines the inside of the Carnaby so that your phone is kept in perfect condition while the material also helps resist impacts.
A large opening is found on the back for the fingerprint scanner and dual cameras.
Black, merlot, and mint case colors.
The Octane case is available in five colors; mint, plum, sand, black, and navy. As you can see in the pics, the mint case arrived for testing.
You can access all the bottom ports and remove the S Pen.
The Octane case has textured ridges around the edges that help you grip the phone, as well as provide protection from drops. The back material is frosted so you can still see the Samsung and Note 8 branding on the back. The Octane has been tested to pass 6-foot drop tests.
The DualPro is a popular Incipio case series that offers dual-layer protection with a soft shock-absorbing inner core and a hard polycarbonate outer shell. It has passed 10-foot drop tests so should help keep your Note 8 safe if it slips from your hands.
There are six colors available to choose from, including black, merlot, midnight blue, champagne, rose quartz, and turquoise. I tested the black and merlot colors with my orchid gray Note 8.
Each case allows full access to the curved edges while also having a bit of a raised edge to protect the display when you sent the Note 8 down on a table.
The Galaxy Note 8 is arguably the best smartphone available today with a price starting at $930. For $35 or less, you can protect your Note 8 while also giving it a bit more style.
