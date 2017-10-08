Incipio case roundup : Affordable, stylish protection for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

It's now been over a month since I've been using the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, see the ZDNet full review, and I've been testing a lot of cases. While I love UAG cases, a new Incipio case from the Esquire series has my attention.

Incipio has a number of case options for the Galaxy Note 8 and sent me three models to test out with my device. All of these cases are part of the Designed for Samsung certification program. When you see this logo on products, you can trust that Samsung has certified the product compatability with Samsung's associated product.

Incipio sent along two colors each of the DualPro and Carnaby series with a mint color Octane case. The Octane is priced at $24.99, the DualPro at $29.99, and the Carnaby at $34.99.