Incipio DualPro for BlackBerry KEYone: Two layer protection and soft touch finish

Apple
I've been testing out a BlackBerry KEYone for nearly a month and had the chance to spend a week with a couple Incipio DualPro cases, in black and navy blue. The case is also available in raspberry. Each one is available for $29.99.
The BlackBerry KEYone, see the ZDNet review, has one of the best feeling back panels with a soft touch faux leather material while the metal edges are rounded and feel great in the hand. However, the phone still has a large front glass display and is still susceptible to breakage.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Incipio DualPro is a two piece protective case with an inner soft touch tough silicone material and an outer rigid polycarbonate shell that covers the back for most of the length. There are ample cutouts for the camera, flash, USB Type-C port, speaker, headphone jack, and mics. There are raised buttons for the power, convenience key, and volume controls.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Given that the BlackBerry KEYone only comes in one color option, it's nice to have color options for the case while also adding in some drop protection.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The DualPro case does not add much in terms of weight or bulk. The keyboard is not affected at all so you can still enter text as fast as you could before.
Incipio currently has three case designs available for the BlackBerry KEYone, including the DualPro, Octane Pure, and NGP styles.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The BlackBerry KEYone is an excellent Android smartphone that looks great in the office. Incipio provides some great case options to protect your device and add some color.
I've been testing out a BlackBerry KEYone for nearly a month and had the chance to spend a week with a couple Incipio DualPro cases, in black and navy blue. The case is also available in raspberry. Each one is available for $29.99.
The BlackBerry KEYone, see the ZDNet review, has one of the best feeling back panels with a soft touch faux leather material while the metal edges are rounded and feel great in the hand. However, the phone still has a large front glass display and is still susceptible to breakage.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Join Discussion