Incipio DualPro for BlackBerry KEYone: Two layer protection and soft touch finish

  • Incipio DualPro for BlackBerry KEYone

    Incipio DualPro for BlackBerry KEYone

    I've been testing out a BlackBerry KEYone for nearly a month and had the chance to spend a week with a couple Incipio DualPro cases, in black and navy blue. The case is also available in raspberry. Each one is available for $29.99.

    The BlackBerry KEYone, see the ZDNet review, has one of the best feeling back panels with a soft touch faux leather material while the metal edges are rounded and feel great in the hand. However, the phone still has a large front glass display and is still susceptible to breakage.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Two piece protective case

    Two piece protective case

    The Incipio DualPro is a two piece protective case with an inner soft touch tough silicone material and an outer rigid polycarbonate shell that covers the back for most of the length. There are ample cutouts for the camera, flash, USB Type-C port, speaker, headphone jack, and mics. There are raised buttons for the power, convenience key, and volume controls.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Ample opening for the camera and flash

    Ample opening for the camera and flash

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Incipio branding and different color bottom back

    Incipio branding and different color bottom back

    Given that the BlackBerry KEYone only comes in one color option, it's nice to have color options for the case while also adding in some drop protection.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Raised buttons make activation easy

    Raised buttons make activation easy

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Bottom port access

    Bottom port access

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Raised ridge to protect the display

    Raised ridge to protect the display

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Keyboard usage is not impacted at all

    Keyboard usage is not impacted at all

    The DualPro case does not add much in terms of weight or bulk. The keyboard is not affected at all so you can still enter text as fast as you could before.

    Incipio currently has three case designs available for the BlackBerry KEYone, including the DualPro, Octane Pure, and NGP styles.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 8

Incipio DualPro for BlackBerry KEYone: Two layer protection and soft touch finish

The BlackBerry KEYone is an excellent Android smartphone that looks great in the office. Incipio provides some great case options to protect your device and add some color.

Read More Read Less

Incipio DualPro for BlackBerry KEYone

I've been testing out a BlackBerry KEYone for nearly a month and had the chance to spend a week with a couple Incipio DualPro cases, in black and navy blue. The case is also available in raspberry. Each one is available for $29.99.

The BlackBerry KEYone, see the ZDNet review, has one of the best feeling back panels with a soft touch faux leather material while the metal edges are rounded and feel great in the hand. However, the phone still has a large front glass display and is still susceptible to breakage.

Caption by: Matthew Miller

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries