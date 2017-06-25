Incipio DualPro for BlackBerry KEYone: Two layer protection and soft touch finish

I've been testing out a BlackBerry KEYone for nearly a month and had the chance to spend a week with a couple Incipio DualPro cases, in black and navy blue. The case is also available in raspberry. Each one is available for $29.99.

The BlackBerry KEYone, see the ZDNet review, has one of the best feeling back panels with a soft touch faux leather material while the metal edges are rounded and feel great in the hand. However, the phone still has a large front glass display and is still susceptible to breakage.