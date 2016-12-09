iOS 10: 'Power User' tips and tricks

  • Annotate Image in Email

    Annotate Image in Email

    Tap and press on an image in an email you want to send and tap on Markup to add annotations.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Delete apps

    Delete apps

    Just press and hold on any icon to set them jiggling, then tap the X in the top-left corner to delete.

    As of iOS 10 you can now delete built-in apps. Here are a selection of apps you could use to replace the built-in apps Apple supplies.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Quick Calculator and Conversions

    Quick Calculator and Conversions

    Perform simple calculations direct from the Search box. You can also do simple conversions.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Low Power Mode

    Low Power Mode

    I absolutely love this feature. You can find this Settings > Battery. More details on this feature here.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Request Desktop Site

    Request Desktop Site

    From Safari click on the square with the up arrow to bring up the share sheet and then from the bottom icon strip tap on Request Desktop Site.

    But there's a quicker way to bring this up. Press and hold down the refresh button at the top of the screen for a couple of seconds to bring up the option.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Show Lowercase Keys

    Show Lowercase Keys

    Prefer the old keyboard? You can easily switch back to the old behavior by going Settings > General > Accessibility > Keyboard and toggling Show Lowercase Keys.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • AssistiveTouch

    AssistiveTouch

    AssistiveTouch floats a small menu on your display (which you can move about on the screen to wherever suits you) that allows you to carry out gestures such as pinching or multi-finger swipes with a single finger, offers quick access to a variety of functions, and even allows you to activate Siri without pressing the Home button.

    There are three ways to activate AssistiveTouch:

    • Tap Settings > General > Accessibility > AssistiveTouch, then switch on AssistiveTouch
    • Tap Settings > General > Accessibility > Accessibility Shortcut and then activate AssistiveTouch
    • Ask Siri: "Turn on AssistiveTouch"

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Disable Apple Pay from Home Screen

    Disable Apple Pay from Home Screen

    If you find this annoying -- and I do - it's easy to disable. Go Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay and flip the Double-Click Home Button to off.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Searchable Settings

    Searchable Settings

    Know you've seen a toggle in the Settings app somewhere, but now can't find it? Just search for it. From the main screen in Settings pull down the screen to reveal the handy search box.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Shake to Undo

    Shake to Undo

    I've never deliberately used the "Shake to Undo" feature in iOS. However, probably I've accidentally brought up the dialog box about a million times. Now since iOS 9 I can finally turn off this feature.

    Go to Settings > General > Accessibility > Shake to Undo and toggle the switch.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • iCloud Drive

    iCloud Drive

    iOS 9 comes with an iCloud Drive app that allows you to interact with the files you have stored in iCloud, but it's been strangely hidden by default.

    To reveal it go to Settings > iCloud> iCloud Drive and toggle Show on Home Screen.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • New 'Back' Button

    New 'Back' Button

    When an app opens another app, there's now a handy "Back" button displayed in the status bar to speed your return to the previous app.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

