LG G6 camera app: Powerful software pairs well with outstanding results

Mobility
The Google Pixel and Pixel XL lead the Android market in camera performance, but the software is very basic and provides limited creativity. There are plenty of 3rd party alternatives available to help your creativity, but phones from LG, Samsung, Huawei, and others have integrated camera software optimized for the device.
With the LG G6's 18:9 aspect ratio display, LG created a custom camera application that takes advantage of the taller/longer display to provide users with more information at a glance. Note the filmstrip on the left side of this default auto setting.
As described in detail by the folks at Android Central, the LG G6 beats the Google Pixel/Pixel XL as a smartphone camera. With the lower price and free offers, it's hard not to recommend the LG G6.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There are eight different camera modes on the LG G6, accessed simply by tapping the Mode button.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
After choosing the Popout mode from the main camera modes, you can then tap the upper left to select different center focus areas. Use the four bottom buttons to then apply affects to the outside of the focus area.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The LG G6 has an 18:9 aspect ratio, which makes it perfectly designed for two squares to sit side-by-side. Thus, LG includes a Square camera option and within the Square option you get four other ways to capture content; snap shot, grid shot, match shot, and guide shot.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
With grid shot, you can capture four small square images while seeing your live content on the left and your captured shots on the right. There are ways to get creative here and I look forward to spending more time with these various square modes.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The match shot option is explained in a quick tutorial slide when you first launch the option. You can check to hide this tutorial, but it is helpful in explaining what match shot provides.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The guide shot option is explained in a quick tutorial slide when you first launch the option. You can check to hide this tutorial, but it is helpful in explaining what match shot provides.
Guide shot looks to be useful for capturing food shots.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Similar to what you can do in Instagram or with other editing software, you can tap a button to see live filters on the LG G6. As shown in the screenshot, there are eight different filters available on the LG G6.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
With manual mode selected, you control white balance, focus, exposure value, ISO, shutter speed, and auto lock.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
With the 18:9 display resolution, you have some additional camera size and aspect ratio resolution options on the LG G6.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Unlike the iPhone or Google Pixel, there are plenty of custom settings available for the LG G6, as shown in this screenshot.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Similar to still photo settings, there are plenty of video recording settings too.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Android phones have always done well with the ability to share your content to various services. The LG G6 camera app makes it even easier with a simple arrow to tap and select your most used services right from the viewfinder.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
You can now pre-order your own LG G6 and reviews keep praising the camera performance as even better than the Google Pixel. The full featured camera software makes it an even more functional camera phone.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
