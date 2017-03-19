LG G6 camera app: Powerful software pairs well with outstanding results

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL lead the Android market in camera performance, but the software is very basic and provides limited creativity. There are plenty of 3rd party alternatives available to help your creativity, but phones from LG, Samsung, Huawei, and others have integrated camera software optimized for the device.

With the LG G6's 18:9 aspect ratio display, LG created a custom camera application that takes advantage of the taller/longer display to provide users with more information at a glance. Note the filmstrip on the left side of this default auto setting.

As described in detail by the folks at Android Central, the LG G6 beats the Google Pixel/Pixel XL as a smartphone camera. With the lower price and free offers, it's hard not to recommend the LG G6.

