LG G6 camera app: Powerful software pairs well with outstanding results

  • LG G6 comes with enhanced camera software

    LG G6 comes with enhanced camera software

    The Google Pixel and Pixel XL lead the Android market in camera performance, but the software is very basic and provides limited creativity. There are plenty of 3rd party alternatives available to help your creativity, but phones from LG, Samsung, Huawei, and others have integrated camera software optimized for the device.

    With the LG G6's 18:9 aspect ratio display, LG created a custom camera application that takes advantage of the taller/longer display to provide users with more information at a glance. Note the filmstrip on the left side of this default auto setting.

    As described in detail by the folks at Android Central, the LG G6 beats the Google Pixel/Pixel XL as a smartphone camera. With the lower price and free offers, it's hard not to recommend the LG G6.

    Related ZDNet LG G6 coverage

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Selection of camera modes

    Selection of camera modes

    There are eight different camera modes on the LG G6, accessed simply by tapping the Mode button.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Popout photo options

    Popout photo options

    After choosing the Popout mode from the main camera modes, you can then tap the upper left to select different center focus areas. Use the four bottom buttons to then apply affects to the outside of the focus area.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Square mode options

    Square mode options

    The LG G6 has an 18:9 aspect ratio, which makes it perfectly designed for two squares to sit side-by-side. Thus, LG includes a Square camera option and within the Square option you get four other ways to capture content; snap shot, grid shot, match shot, and guide shot.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Grid shot option

    Grid shot option

    With grid shot, you can capture four small square images while seeing your live content on the left and your captured shots on the right. There are ways to get creative here and I look forward to spending more time with these various square modes.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Match shot directions

    Match shot directions

    The match shot option is explained in a quick tutorial slide when you first launch the option. You can check to hide this tutorial, but it is helpful in explaining what match shot provides.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Guide shot option

    Guide shot option

    The guide shot option is explained in a quick tutorial slide when you first launch the option. You can check to hide this tutorial, but it is helpful in explaining what match shot provides.

    Guide shot looks to be useful for capturing food shots.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Filters for your photos

    Filters for your photos

    Similar to what you can do in Instagram or with other editing software, you can tap a button to see live filters on the LG G6. As shown in the screenshot, there are eight different filters available on the LG G6.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Manual camera mode

    Manual camera mode

    With manual mode selected, you control white balance, focus, exposure value, ISO, shutter speed, and auto lock.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Photo size options

    Photo size options

    With the 18:9 display resolution, you have some additional camera size and aspect ratio resolution options on the LG G6.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Photo settings

    Photo settings

    Unlike the iPhone or Google Pixel, there are plenty of custom settings available for the LG G6, as shown in this screenshot.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Video settings

    Video settings

    Similar to still photo settings, there are plenty of video recording settings too.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Sharing made easy

    Sharing made easy

    Android phones have always done well with the ability to share your content to various services. The LG G6 camera app makes it even easier with a simple arrow to tap and select your most used services right from the viewfinder.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 13

LG G6 camera app: Powerful software pairs well with outstanding results

You can now pre-order your own LG G6 and reviews keep praising the camera performance as even better than the Google Pixel. The full featured camera software makes it an even more functional camera phone.

Read More Read Less

LG G6 comes with enhanced camera software

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL lead the Android market in camera performance, but the software is very basic and provides limited creativity. There are plenty of 3rd party alternatives available to help your creativity, but phones from LG, Samsung, Huawei, and others have integrated camera software optimized for the device.

With the LG G6's 18:9 aspect ratio display, LG created a custom camera application that takes advantage of the taller/longer display to provide users with more information at a glance. Note the filmstrip on the left side of this default auto setting.

As described in detail by the folks at Android Central, the LG G6 beats the Google Pixel/Pixel XL as a smartphone camera. With the lower price and free offers, it's hard not to recommend the LG G6.

Related ZDNet LG G6 coverage

Caption by: Matthew Miller

Related Galleries