LG Tone Active+ hands-on: Integrated stereo speakers are perfect for an enhanced VR experience

When I run at night or in areas where I want to be more aware of my surroundings, I prefer not to have earbuds in my ears. Thus, enabling the speaker mode lets me listen to music on a lower volume while being fully aware of my surroundings.

The LG Tone Active+ is a Bluetooth wireless headset in the form of a neck band with retractable earbuds connected to thin wires. The box comes with small, medium, and large ear gels to fit your ears. The default medium works perfectly well for me. The MSRP is $179.99, but I see the different colors available on Amazon now for $160.

Standard size stabilizer tips are also installed by default and these are the ones that work for me. I have a rather large neck, made bigger by being about 20 pounds over weight, so found the large stabilizers pinched into my neck a bit.