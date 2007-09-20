Looking back at Windows Screen Saver Easter Eggs

By the time Windows 2000 was released, the only screen saver Easter Egg in the operating system was hidden in the 3D Pipes screen saver and was called simply Teapots.



To see this Easter Egg, you begin by accessing the Screen Saver tab in the Display Properties dialog box. You then select the 3D Pipes from the Screen Saver drop down list and then click the Settings button. When you see the 3D Pipes Setup dialog box, you select the Multiple option in the Pipes panel, the Traditional option in the Pipe Style panel, and Mixed in the Joint Type drop down list. You should also set the Resolution slider to the Max position. While you can use the Textured option in the Surface Style panel, the Solid option makes it easier to spot the teapots.

Published: September 20, 2007 -- 06:22 GMT (23:22 PDT) Caption by: Greg Shultz