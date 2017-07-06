Make Google Chrome kinder to your laptop's battery

If you're not using the latest version of Google Chrome, then you could be missing out on important bug fixes and performance tweaks.

To check of your installation of Google Chrome is up-to-date, click on the three vertical dots that are to the right of the address bar, and choose Help > About Google Chrome. Alternatively type chrome://help/ into the address bar and hit ENTER.

You can now check to see if Chrome is up-to-date, and update it if it isn't. Note that you will need to restart the browser for the update to finish installing.